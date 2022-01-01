Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
SEAFOOD
850 S Bluff St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
850 S Bluff St
St. George UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gaia's Garden Cafe
WHERE PLANT BASED MEETS AMAZING
TwentyFive Main
Come in and enjoy!
Iceberg Drive In - St. George
Come in and enjoy!
The Hive 435 Tap House
Come in and enjoy!