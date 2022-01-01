Go
Toast

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!!

SEAFOOD

850 S Bluff St • $$

Avg 4.3 (822 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$2.99
Nachos$9.99
Fresh Tortilla Chips l Mix Cheese / Refried Beans l Tomatoes l Onions l Olives l Jalapenos l Sour Cream l Guacamole
Fajita Burrito$11.49
Choice of Carne Asada or Charbroiled Chicken l Peppers l Onions l Pico l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Cheese
Dos Combo$11.25
Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas
Includes Onions l Bell Peppers l Pico l Lime l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Rice l Beans
Tres Combo$13.25
Smothered Burrito$10.99
Rice l Pico l Cheese l Lettuce l Choice of non grilled meat l Choice of sauce l Topped with Cheese
Quesadilla$7.99
12" Flour Tortilla l Mix Cheese l Pico l Sour Cream l Guacamole
Chimichanga$10.99
12" Flour Tortilla Filled w/Cheese & Choice of Meat, Then Deep Fried and Covered in Choice of Sauce. Topped w/ Sour Cream & Guacamole. Served w/ Rice & Beans
Uno Combo$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

850 S Bluff St

St. George UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gaia's Garden Cafe

No reviews yet

WHERE PLANT BASED MEETS AMAZING

TwentyFive Main

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Iceberg Drive In - St. George

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hive 435 Tap House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston