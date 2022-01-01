Hurricane restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Rooster Run Cafe
635 W. State St, Hurricane
|Southwest burger
|$13.95
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, with bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun
|Hamburger
|$10.95
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a toasted brioche bun
|Deep Fried Pickle Chips
|$7.95
Served with dipping sauce of your choice
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pig's Ear American Bistro
75 N 2000 W, Hurricane
|House Burger
|$14.00