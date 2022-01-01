Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hurricane restaurants you'll love

Hurricane restaurants
  Hurricane

Hurricane's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Bars & lounges
Burgers
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Hurricane restaurants

Rooster Run Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Rooster Run Cafe

635 W. State St, Hurricane

Avg 3.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest burger$13.95
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order, with bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Hamburger$10.95
8oz Angus burger, cooked to order with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a toasted brioche bun
Deep Fried Pickle Chips$7.95
Served with dipping sauce of your choice
More about Rooster Run Cafe
Pig's Ear American Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pig's Ear American Bistro

75 N 2000 W, Hurricane

Avg 4.6 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Burger$14.00
More about Pig's Ear American Bistro
Costa Vida - Hurricane image

 

Costa Vida - Hurricane

845 West State Street, Hurricane

No reviews yet
Popular items
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Hurricane

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hurricane

Burritos

