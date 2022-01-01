Go
Crafty Cow

Crafty Cow is a family owned and operated restaurant, located in Oconomowoc and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Crafty Cow specializes in Jucy Lucy style burgers. We serve antibiotic, hormone free, USDA approved, vegetarian fed, humanely raised, midwest born and bred beef. We strive to serve as many midwest made products as we possibly can, from our food to our beverage program.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)

Popular Items

CLASSIC COW$14.50
Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce,
Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce
FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN POUTINE$16.00
Tater Tots, Cheese Curds, Fried Chicken, Pickles, Gravy, Nashville Hot Sauce
TATER TOTS$8.50
SIDE MAC N CHEESE$8.00
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
THREE PIECE$15.50
Wing, Leg, Thigh (No Substitutions)
FOUR PIECE$17.50
CHEESE CURDS$13.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
