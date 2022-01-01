Crafty Cow
Crafty Cow is a family owned and operated restaurant, located in Oconomowoc and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Crafty Cow specializes in Jucy Lucy style burgers. We serve antibiotic, hormone free, USDA approved, vegetarian fed, humanely raised, midwest born and bred beef. We strive to serve as many midwest made products as we possibly can, from our food to our beverage program.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave • $$
Location
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
