Crêpes & Grapes Café - 6560 Greenleaf Ave
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
6560 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier CA 90601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House - 9128 - CORP *OLD*
No Reviews
6502 Greenleaf Ave. Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurant
Inspired Dining Group Catering Inc -
4.4 • 383
13033 Philadelphia St Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurant