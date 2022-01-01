American
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
The 6740
Closed today
795 Reviews
$$
6740 Greenleaf Ave
Whittier, CA 90601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier CA 90601
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Commoner
Come in and enjoy!
Mr. Sandwich
Quality Sandwiches since 1980
Inspired Dining Group Catering Inc
"The NIXON Steakhouse is an American Steakhouse with two full bars featuring craft cocktails, draft beer and fine wine selections. A late night lounge is open till 2:am Friday and Saturday evening that offers music, drinks and entertainment."
z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House
Winchell's Donuts