6740 Greenleaf Ave

Whittier, CA 90601

Popular Items

The 6740 Burger$15.00
Our house burger with tomato, red onion, lettuce and our homemade chipotle mayo, Served on a wheat bun with your choice of fries or side salad.
The Forty Melt$19.50
Your choice of burger or chicken with grilled mushrooms and red onion, melted cheddar cheese, housemade honey-mustard sauce on wheat, sourdough or marble rye bread with your choice of fries or side salad.
Nachos
Housefried tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, sour cream and salsa on the side. Add your favorite protein at an extra charge.
Baja Cauliflower Taco$3.75
Our housemade vegan beer battered cauliflower wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with cabbage, cilantro, onion and our housemate spicy crema with a side of our salsa verde.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
Our DIY chicken breast sandwich. Served with tomato, red onion, lettuce with a choice of our honey-lime sauce, bbq sauce, housemate honey mustard or our 6740 wing sauce on a wheat bun served with fries or side salad. Want more choices? you can switch from chicken to any of the available proteins, some at an additional charge.
Diablo Burger$18.50
Our burger with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, bacon and topped with our 6740 wing sauce on a wheat bun. Served with fries or side salad. Brainchild of our beloved Naz.
Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Cauliflower bites, fried in our housemade vegan beer-batter, served with our 6740 wing sauce, ranch, carrots and celery sticks.
Menudo
Fish + Chips$17.50
Beer-battered cod fillets served with fries and our housemade tartar sauce on the side.
Chicken Strips$17.50
Housemade breaded and fried chicken breast strips served with fries, with ranch and bbq dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier CA 90601

Directions

