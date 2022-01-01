Go
Crescent Ballroom

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

308 N. 2nd Avenue • $$

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)

Popular Items

Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.50
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
The Numero Uno$10.00
Grande bean, cheese, and rice burrito topped with our house made verde enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro and radish
Bag of Donuts$4.00
Six mini donuts tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served warm with a side of Nutella in a paper bag.
Elote$5.00
Roasted corn off the cob mixed with chipotle aioli. Topped with cotija cheese, drizzle of tapatio, and lime.
Pacific Chicken Burrito$11.00
Marinated chicken breast, jalapeno crema slaw, guacamole, rice, and pico de gallo
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Tortilla chips served with house tomatillo and chile de arbol salsa.
Carne Asada Burrito$11.00
Marinated steak, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Al Pastor Taco$3.50
Marinated pork with roasted pineapple, napa cabbage, cilantro and chile de arbol salsa.
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
Steak with onion, cilantro and salsa ranchera.
I-10 Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips baked with refried beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheese. Topped with cilantro, cotija cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

308 N. 2nd Avenue

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
