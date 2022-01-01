Go
Crisp Salads

Crisp is open for safe, contact-free pickup & delivery! Get the best salads & scratch made soups in Portland. With options for every kind of diet you can feel good when you lettuce feed you!

3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

San Pancho$9.94
Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, roasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle cream dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Beyond Cowboy$12.90
Romaine, arugula, Beyond Burger™, pickled red onions, spicy Mama Lil’s peppers, crispy onion strings, sriracha, blue cheese dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Design Your Own$8.95
Up to 3 lettuce & 5 fun toppings included! *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Crispy Chicken$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Chicken Caesar$13.44
Romaine, seared chicken, bacon, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing *dressing contains almonds. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
NoPo$12.90
Arugula, ﬁeld greens, Oregon hazelnuts, cranberries, feta cheese, wild smoked salmon, marionberry dressing. salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Chopped Cobb$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Brazi Bites$0.99
Gluten free Bread made from, tapioca, milk eggs, safflower oil, salt and a generous amount of shredded parmesan cheese. Results in a crispy roll, with a delicate center. A perfect little savory treat to accompany any salad or soup.
Emma's Detox$11.44
Spinach, cabbage, arugula, pickled onions, beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, radish, avocado, garden ranch dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Thai Yum Curry Soup$5.49
Yams, carrots, coconut milk, ginger & curry A little bit of spice & everything nice
Location

3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE

PORTLAND OR

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

