Churn

3928 N Mississippi Ave

Portland, OR 97227

small plates

baguette with 3 types of butter

baguette with 3 types of butter

$8.00
charcuterie board

charcuterie board

$18.00

garlic butter mussels

$14.00
cheese fondue

cheese fondue

$15.00
chocolate fondue

chocolate fondue

$15.00
citrus caprese

citrus caprese

$8.00
chicken liver mousse

chicken liver mousse

$12.00

soup

corn potage

corn potage

$8.00
vichysoisse

vichysoisse

$10.00

salad

Berry salad

Berry salad

$14.00
Kale salad

Kale salad

$16.00
Fennel salad

Fennel salad

$16.00

savory crêpe

breakfast

breakfast

$14.00
the fig

the fig

$15.00
the pesto

the pesto

$12.00
Thai me up

Thai me up

$10.00
mushroom and cheese

mushroom and cheese

$12.00
okonomiyaki

okonomiyaki

$14.00
ham and cheese

ham and cheese

$10.00

sweet crêpe

the classic

the classic

$11.00
triple chocolate

triple chocolate

$11.00
very berry

very berry

$9.00
cheesecake

cheesecake

$10.00
tropical mango

tropical mango

$9.00
banana foster

banana foster

$9.00
suzette's cousin

suzette's cousin

$12.00
apple pie

apple pie

$10.00

parfait

berry yogurt parfait

berry yogurt parfait

$8.00
mango yogurt parfait

mango yogurt parfait

$8.00

death by chocolate

$12.00

berrylicious

$12.00

bannoffee

$12.00

sweet sides

sweet side orders

savory sides

savory side orders

Coffee

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Einspänner

$6.00

Mocha

$5.50

Kinako Latte

$6.00

Spanish Latte

$5.50

Orange coffee soda

$4.50

Japanese cold drip coffee

$6.00

Vietnamese coffee

$5.00

Pandan Latte

$6.00

Ube Latte

$6.00

Nitro cold brew

$5.00

Tea

Nitro matcha

Matcha latte

$6.00

Matcha strawberry latte

$7.00

Hong Kong style milk tea

$6.00

House made chai

$6.00

Black tea

$4.50

Green tea

$4.50

White tea

$4.50

Hibiscus tea

$4.50

Peppermint tea

$4.50

Lemon black tea

$5.00

Strawberry black tea

$5.50

Blueberry Lavender black tea

$5.50

Peach Black tea

$5.00

Honey yuzu green tea

$5.50

Passionfruit green tea

$5.50

Pandan green tea

$5.50

Peach green tea

$5.00

Lychee green tea

$5.00

Non caffeinated

strawberry milk

$5.00

mango coco smoothie

$7.00

strawberry yogurt smoothie

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Cafe and Crêperie, Open everyday! cafe 7 am - 11 am full opening : 11am - 3:00pm, 4:30pm - 9:00pm

3928 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227

