Miss Delta 3950 North Mississippi Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Miss Delta is more than just a neighborhood BBQ joint. It is a warm and welcoming gathering place where people from all walks of life come together to enjoy some of the finest food and drinks in the city.
Location
3950 North Mississippi Avenue, Portland, OR 97227
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mississippi Studios + Bar Bar - Mississippi Studios
No Reviews
3939 N Mississippi Ave Portland, OR 97227
View restaurant