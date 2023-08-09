Food

Bar Menu

Hushpuppies

$8.00

Crinkle fries

$7.00

Fried okra

$8.00

Chicken wings

$11.00

Choose style

Fried oysters

$14.00

Mac and cheese Sm

$4.50

Mac and cheese Lg

$9.00

Fried shrimp po boy 6in

$14.25

6 in with fries

Fried shrimp po boy 12in

$23.50

12 in with fries

Fried oyster po boy 6in

$14.25

6in with fries

Fried oyster po boy 12in

$23.50

12in with fries

Fried catfish po boy

$16.25

with fries

Fried chicken po boy

$15.25

with fries

Chicken strips/fries

$14.00

Fried catfish/fries

$15.00

2 spareribs/fries

$14.00

Chicken and waffles

$16.25

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

$8.00

Fried okra

$8.00

French fries

$7.00

1/2 French fries

$4.00

half order

Fried pickles

$8.00

Chicken wings

$11.00

choose style

Fried oysters

$14.00

Fried okra side

$4.00

Special APP

$8.00

Salads

SM Mixed green salad

$6.25

small/choose dressing

LG Mixed green salad

$10.25

Large/choose dressing

Wedge salad

$10.25

Sides

Cup Collard greens

$4.50

cup

Bowl Collard greens

$9.00

bowl

Mashers

$4.50

choose gravy

Mashers

$9.00

choose gravy

Cup Mac and cheese

$4.50

cup

Bowl Mac and cheese

$9.00

bowl

Cup Cheese grits

$4.50

cup

Bowl Cheese grits

$9.00

bowl

Cup Red beans and rice

$4.50

cup

Bowl Red beans and rice

$9.00

bowl

Cup Coleslaw

$4.50

cup

Bowl Coleslaw

$9.00

bowl

Cornbread

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Real Maple Syrup

$1.00

Specialties

SM Gumbo

$14.75

small

LG Gumbo

$18.75

Large

SM Jambalaya

$14.75

Small

LG Jambalaya

$18.75

Large

Shrimp and grits

$18.50

Chicken and waffles (1)

$16.25

1 piece

Chicken and waffles (2)

$20.50

2 piece

Po Boys

Blackened chicken po boy

$15.25

Fried chicken po boy

$15.25

Hot chicken po boy

$16.25

Pulled pork po boy 6in

$14.25

6in

Pulled pork po boy 12in

$18.25

12in

Cheeseburger

$16.50

Fried oyster po boy 6in

$15.25

6in

Fried oyster po boy 12in

$23.50

12in

Fried shrimp po boy 6in

$15.25

6in

Fried shrimp po boy 12in

$23.50

12in

Blackened shrimp po boy 6in

$15.25

6in

Blackened shrimp po boy 12in

$23.50

12in

Fried catfish po boy

$16.25

Blackened catfish po boy

$16.25

Veggie po boy

$15.25

Pulled chicken po boy 6in

$14.25

Pulled chicken po boy 12in

$18.25

Meat & Three

1 meat plate

$21.50

choose meat and sides

2 meat plate

$28.50

choose meat and sides

3 meat plate

$36.50

choose meat and sides

Meats

1/4 lb Brisket

$8.00

1/4 lb burnt ends

$8.00

1/4 lb pulled pork

$7.00

Pork spareribs

$4.00Out of stock

4 each

Blackened chicken breast

$7.00

Country fried chicken breast

$8.50

Fried chicken White

$9.00

white

Fried chicken Dark

$9.00

dark

Pulled chicken

$7.00

Country fried steak

$8.50

Meatloaf

$8.25Out of stock

Blackened catfish

$9.00

Fried catfish

$9.00

Blackened shrimp

$9.00

Fried shrimp

$9.00

Andouille sausage

$7.00

Desserts

Banana pudding

$7.00

Pecan pie

$8.00

Chocolate moon pie

$2.25

Vanilla moon pie

$2.25

Banana moon pie

$2.25

Peach cobbler

$7.00

Brownie

$4.00

Bunny tracks bar

$4.00

Choc chip sandwich

$3.50

Cookies and cream cone

$2.00

Miss mud sandwich

$3.00

Neapolitan sandwich

$2.75

Orange dreamsicle

$2.25

Sherbert

$1.25

Sauces

Ol' recipe red sauce

$7.00

Ol' recipe green sauce

$7.00

Ol' recipe BBQ sauce

$9.00

Meal Deals

The dirty bird 2

$50.00

for two

The dirty bird 4

$100.00

for four

The Holy trinity 2

$50.00

for two

The Holy trinity 4

$100.00

for four

The swamp box 2

$50.00

for two

The swamp box 4

$100.00

for four

The Meat sweats 2

$50.00Out of stock

for two

The Meat sweats 4

$100.00Out of stock

for four

Add-ons

Extra sauce or dressing

$0.50

Sub maple syrup

$1.00

Side Sausage gravy

$1.50

Side Mushroom gravy

$1.50

Zapps chips

$2.50

Kids Menu

Waffle

$7.00

kids

Griddle cake

$5.00

kids

2 egg breakfast

$9.00

2 eggs, biscuit, bacon

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

kids

Mac and cheese

$8.00

kids bowl

Cheeseburger

$10.00

with fries

Fried chicken po boy

$10.00

with fries

Grilled chicken po boy

$10.00

with fries

Chicken strips and fries

$10.00

Catfish strips and fries

$12.00

Beverages

Drinks

Soda water

$2.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Soda pop

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Mocktails

Sweet cherrywine

$8.00

Holy smokes

$9.00

It's about thyme

$9.00

Mon cherry amour

$9.00

Merch

Coffee mugs

$6.00

Coloring book

$20.00

Koozie

$5.00

without a beer purchase

Hoodie

$40.00

Shirts

$20.00

Baseball hat

$16.00

Catering

1# smoked brisket

$24.00

1# pulled pork

$20.00

full rack spareribs

$34.00

1# smoked chicken thighs

$20.00

1# pulled chicken

$20.00

Fried chicken breast

$6.00

each

Fried chicken thighs

$6.00

each

1# BBQ wings

$12.00

1# hot wings

$12.00

1# andouille sausage

$17.00

1# smoked jackfruit

$15.00

Collard greens, meat

$15.00

1 quart

Collard greens, veg

$15.00

1 quart

Mac and cheese

$17.00

1 quart

Red beans and rice, meat

$15.00

1 quart

Red beans and rice, veg

$15.00

1 quart

Mashers, meat

$15.00

1 quart

Mashers, veg

$15.00

1 quart

Coleslaw

$13.50

1 quart

Mixed green salad

$2.50

per person

Hushpuppies

$1.25

each

Cornbread

$2.00

each