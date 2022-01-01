Go
Toast

Crushed Pizzeria

Crushed Pizzeria specializes in high quality, hand-tossed craft pizzas. We use fresh ingredients and carefully prepare your food with love and attention.

PIZZA

1607 W. Montrose • $

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Charlie$9.00
Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Breadsticks$4.00
Sriracha Ranch$0.75
Garlic Butter Sauce$0.75
16" Create Your Own$15.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce$0.75
Half Charlie Salad$5.50
Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
12" Create Your Own$11.00
Chocolate Brownie$3.85
Full Victor$9.00
Romaine Hearts with Toasted Pistachio, Roasted Corn, Carrot, Roasted Red Pepper, Black Olive, Shaved Red Onion, Feta Cheese, dressed with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1607 W. Montrose

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

My Buddy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

No reviews yet

YOUR FAVORITE CLASSICS WITH AN UPDATED TWIST

The Bad Apple

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wild Goose

No reviews yet

The best craft beer sports bar in Chicago, featuring award winning wings.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston