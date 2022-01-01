Go
Cultivate Community Table

Chef-owned scratch kitchen serving all three meals with a focus on clean and locally sourced ingredients.

SOUPS

11 S White Street 111 • $$

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)

Popular Items

The Beast$9.00
[G/F Avail] Scrambled Egg + Sirloin Steak + Roasted Potatoes + Avocado + Chipotle Aioli + Frizzled Onion
Kids Tenders$7.00
3 breaded tenders served with your choice of ketchup, ranch, honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauce
California BBQ Salad$15.00
Romaine + Spit Roasted Chicken + BBQ Sauce + Grilled Sweet Corn + Avocado + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Crispy Tortillas + Chipotle Ranch
Breakfast Bowl$16.00
[G/F Avail] 2 C/F Eggs + Roasted Potatoes, Greens or Quinoa + Your Choice of Any 4 Ingredients
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy Chicken + Buffalo Sauce + Ranch + Cucumber + Tomato + Red Onion + Carrot + Romaine
Soup$4.00
Delicious house-made soups, available in cup, bowl, or quart sizes.
Wings$9.00
Your Choice of 6 or 12 Slow Roasted And Flash Fried Wings, Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce
Buddha Bowl$15.00
[G/F Avail] Quinoa + Sweet Potato + Edamame +Avocado + Cucumber + Heirloom Greens + Pickled Root Vegetables + Cauliflower + Red Beets + Spicy Peanut Dressing
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast + House Slaw + B&B Pickles + Remoulade Brioche
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11 S White Street 111

Frankfort IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

