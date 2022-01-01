ATCHAFALAYA

No reviews yet

Atchafalaya Restaurant is set in a little creole cottage in the Irish Channel, a mostly residential neighborhood of New Orleans. All the components of a memory making meal are here in abundance– whether it’s our famous brunch or an evening’s stylish dinner you’ll find finely crafted cocktails, a smart wine list and most certainly stellar service. Come early, stay late or just drop in for quick cocktail in the bar.

