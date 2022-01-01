Go
Dave & Jerry's Island Steakhouse

Come in and Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse brings the best dry-aged meat, fish, and vegetables to St John, USVI. Styled with island accents and local art, you can enjoy Chef Riah Kuenzi’s creative fare along with delicious, hand-crafted libations and a great wine list.

74-2 Cruz Bay Town

Location

74-2 Cruz Bay Town

St John VI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
