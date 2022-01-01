The Wharf at 15 Seat Street
Dennett's Wharf, located in the heart of the Castine's maritime waterfront, is one of Maine's best-known and best-loved restaurants. It is where Sailors, Islanders, and the Maine Maritime Academy Alumni meet and greet and have one whale of a time!
15 Seat Street
Location
15 Seat Street
Castine ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pentagoet Inn & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Hey Sailor!
Gastro Dive Bar
Siam Sky
We are extremely pleased to welcome you to Siam Sky Thai cuisine.
With our first-class recipes, special ingredients, and Thai cooking experience of our chefs, we are highly confident that the Thai food we will serve you is truly authentic, we do not use MSG.
We hope our amiable and excellent service will make you more than a guest, more like a friend.
We hope to see you soon at our restaurant.
All Staff and the Management of Siam Sky.
Monday - Friday
Lunch 11am- 3pm
Dinner 4pm- 9pm
Saturday noon-9pm
Sunday 4pm-9pm
Location: 8 Mill St, Blue Hill, Maine
Enter Promo Code "Xmas" for 10% off Your Online Order
Daily Soup
We are a takeout restaurant offering delicious soups, stews, sandwiches, salads, and other fare, including vegetarian and vegan options. We use homemade stocks and fresh local ingredients whenever possible. Get tasty food with easy online ordering and convenient pick up, from the Daily Soup kitchen