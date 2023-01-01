Go
Consumer picView gallery

Dick's Dogs

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

PO Box 838

Idyllwild, CA 92549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

PO Box 838, Idyllwild CA 92549

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro - 54245 N Circle Dr C-8
orange starNo Reviews
54245 N Circle Dr C-8 Idyllwild, CA 92549
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar - 134 S Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
134s East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
PALM GREENS CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive #6 Palm Springs, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Reforma Palm Springs - Reforma Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
333 South Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
111 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Rooftop Bar and Grill Palm Springs - 262 South Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
262 South Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Idyllwild

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (24 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dick's Dogs

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston