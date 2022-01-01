Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
54245 N Circle Dr C-8
Idyllwild, CA 92549
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
54245 N Circle Dr C-8, Idyllwild CA 92549
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Idyology
Great food in a gorgeous rustic creekside setting - prepared with love and served with a smile! What's YOUR idyology?
El Zarape Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Palm Springs Asia
Come on in and enjoy!
The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar
European American fusion with a California coastal flare. Rustic and bold. Genuine and Authentic.