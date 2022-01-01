Go
Banner pic

Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

54245 N Circle Dr C-8

Idyllwild, CA 92549

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Hummus$13.00
Tomato, cucumber, celery, mixed nuts, crackers, warm baguette
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

54245 N Circle Dr C-8, Idyllwild CA 92549

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Idyology

No reviews yet

Great food in a gorgeous rustic creekside setting - prepared with love and served with a smile! What's YOUR idyology?

El Zarape Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Palm Springs Asia

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

European American fusion with a California coastal flare. Rustic and bold. Genuine and Authentic.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston