PALM GREENS CAFE
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are what we think.
Location
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive #6, Palm Springs, CA 92234
