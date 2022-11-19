Restaurant header imageView gallery

PALM GREENS CAFE

review star

No reviews yet

611 S. Palm Canyon Drive #6

Palm Springs, CA 92234

Order Again

Popular Items

B.L.T. WRAP #29
ROAST CHICKEN SALAD #23
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH #27

SMALL EATS

HOT SOUP

$7.00

GUAC & CHIPS & PICO

$15.00

MEDITERRANEAN

$13.00

GF VEGAN NACHOS

$16.00

BIG EATS

GF LASAGNA

$18.00

VEGAN SHEPHERD’S PIE

$18.00

BLACKEND AHI PLATE

$26.00

CRISPY SKILLET CHICKEN

$20.00

WILD SALMON

$24.00

SALADS

GF CAESAR SALAD

SUMMER SALAD

STEAK SALAD

$26.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$17.00

CALI CRISP APPLE

$16.00

SAMPLER

$16.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$19.00

BOWLS

TERIYAKI BOWL

$16.00

VIETNAMESE NOODLE BOWL

$16.00

TAJ CURRY BOWL

$16.00

MACROBIOTIC BOWL

$17.00

FAJITA BOWL

$16.00

1/2 OR FULL SAND

1/2 SANDWICH

$12.00

FULL SANDWICH

$16.00

WRAPS

FALAFEL WRAP

$15.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$15.00

B.L.T. WRAP

$15.00

DELI WRAP

$15.00

BURGERS & MELTS

BEYOND BURGER

$16.00

VEGAN ITALIAN MELT

$16.00

MUSHROOM MELT

$16.00

TEMPEH REUBEN

$16.00

GRASS FED BEEF BURGER

$16.00

CHICKEN MELT

$16.00

TERI SALMON SAMMY

$17.00

SIDES & DRESSINGS

Salsa Fresca

$1.25

Salsa Verde

$1.25

Strawberry Balsamic

$1.25

Ginger Miso

$1.25

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

RANCH Dressing

$1.25

savory sauce

$1.50

Wasabi Shoyu Dresing

$1.25

Russian Dress

Tzatsiki Dressing

$1.25

4oz Mushroom Gravy

$2.50

veganise

Real Mayo

Sour Cream

$1.50

vegan sour cream

$1.50

jalapenos

$1.00

Whole Pita

$4.00

Sd Pico De Gallo

$1.00

2oz SAUERKRAUT

$1.00

POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

8oz POTATO SALAD

$5.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

8oz FRUIT

$6.00

8oz CHICKEN SALAD

$6.00

8oz TUNA SALAD

$6.00

8oz Cucumber Salad

$5.00

8oz BLACK BEANS

$4.00

8oz BROWN RICE

$4.00

8oz REFRIED BEANS

$4.00

8oz TOFU BUDDHA SALAD

$6.00

8oz ROASTED ROOT

$6.00

8oz KIMCHI

$5.00

4oz RANCHERO SAUCE

$2.00

8oz SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

3 SLICED TOMATOS

$3.00

1\2 AVOCADO

$5.00

2oz GUACAMOLE

$3.00

4oz GUACAMOLE

$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Pesto

$1.50

SMASHED YAMS

$6.00Out of stock

SD 4ozHUMMUS

$5.00

2oz MAPLE SYRUP

$1.50

PLAIN YAM

$6.00

MORE

Beyond Patty

$6.00

Spinach Nut Patty

$6.00

Mushroom Patty

$6.00

Tempeh Patty

$6.00

Tofu

$6.00

CRISPY ChickenLESS

$6.00

4oz Salmon

$12.00

Grass Fed Patty

$6.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

SIDE STEAK

$12.00

SIDE BLACKEN AHI

$12.00

8oz SALMON

$14.00

JUCIES 16oz

GREEN GODDESS

$11.00

C.C. PUNCH

$11.00

GINGER LEMON

$11.00

BEETS BY GREG

$11.00

TURMERIC GOLD

$11.00

12oz JUICE

$9.00

16oz JUICE

$11.00

SMOOTHIES 16oz

VEGAN DATE SHAKE

$11.00

ULTRA GREEN

$11.00

SUPER BERRY

$11.00

STRAWBERRY SUMMER

$11.00

MUCHO MATCHA

$11.00

TROPICAL MANGO

$11.00

CRUZ PROTEIN SHAKE

$11.00

HOLY CACAO

$11.00

STRAWBERRY LEMON

$10.00

ORANGE GINGER

$10.00

MANGO MINT

$10.00

ACAI BOWL

$16.00

SHOTS

TUMERIC ALIVE SHOT

$5.00

SPICY GINGER SHOT

$5.00

APPLE CIDER SHOT

$5.00

BLUE GREEN ALGAE SHOT

$5.00

IMMUNE SHOT

$5.00

METABOLIC SHOT

$5.00

DETOX SHOT

$5.00

N/A DRINKS

COFFEE

$5.00

BLACK TEA

$5.00

HIBISCUS TEA

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$5.00

HOOOT TEA

$5.00

ICED COFFEE

$5.00

LAVENDER LEMONAIDE

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$5.00

MATCHA OAT TEA

$5.00

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

VOSS WATER

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE

$5.00

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$5.00

ZEVIA

$5.00

COCO WATER

$6.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

COOKIES & DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$4.57

CASHEW BAR

$4.57

ALMOST RAW CHERRY

$4.57

CINNAMON GINGER

$4.57

RICE CRISPY

$4.57

GF BROWNIE

$4.57

BUDDAH BALL

$4.57

PROTEIN ENERGY BALL

$4.57Out of stock

SALADS

VIETNAMESE NOODLE BOWL #20

$10.95

STUFFED TOMATO TUNA SALAD #21

$10.95

CARIBBEAN PEACH SALAD #22

$10.95

ROAST CHICKEN SALAD #23

$10.95

ROASTED VEGGIE SALAD #24

$10.95

HOLIDAY PLATTER

$11.00

SANDWISHES/WRAPS

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH #25

$10.95

TUNA SALAD WRAP #26

$10.95

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH #27

$10.95

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP #28

$10.95

B.L.T. WRAP #29

$10.95
