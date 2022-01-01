Cathedral City restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Cathedral City restaurants

Banner pic

 

Mr. Claws

67555 E Palm Canyon Dr Ste F120, Cathedral City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Clam Clowder$8.00
Chowder with clams, bacon, onion and hearty potatoes in cream. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
One Bag
Build your own seafood bag with your favorites.
Twosome Dinner$40.00
Great combo for two! Includes 2 lbs of your choice of crawfish, shrimp, clams, or mussels plus 2 corns, 2 potatoes, 4 sausage, and 2 eggs.
More about Mr. Claws
PALM GREENS CAFE image

 

PALM GREENS CAFE

611 S. Palm Canyon Drive #6, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#27$10.95
#28$10.95
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.00
More about PALM GREENS CAFE
Restaurant banner

 

Cluckin Bun - Cathedral City

68031 Ramon Rd 101, Cathedral City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cluckin Bun - Cathedral City
Taqueria El Guero #2 image

 

Taqueria El Guero #2

34481 Date Palm Dr, Cathedral City

No reviews yet
More about Taqueria El Guero #2
