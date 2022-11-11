Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Claws

67555 E Palm Canyon Dr Ste F120

Cathedral City, CA 92234

Order Again

Popular Items

One Bag
Twosome Dinner
Garlic Bread

Starters

French Fries

$6.00

Wings

$10.00

Clam Clowder

$8.00

Chowder with clams, bacon, onion and hearty potatoes in cream. Served with a side of oyster crackers.

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Fried coconut battered shrimp served with sweet chili sauce

Entrees

Cajun Garlic Noodles

$10.00

Noodles sauté in an umami cajun garlic butter sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Cajun Garlic Noodles w/ Lobster Tail

$24.00

Noodles sauté in an umami cajun garlic butter sauce with a buttery 4-5 oz lobster tail. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Fish & Chips

$11.00

Fried white fish (3 pcs) served with seasoned fries and tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Fried chicken tenders (4 pcs) served with seasoned fries w/ a side of ranch.

MC Lobster Roll

$30.00

Lobster served warm in our special mayo lemon butter sauce on a New England roll. Served with potato chips.

Seafood

One Bag

Build your own seafood bag with your favorites.

Combos

Twosome Dinner

$40.00

Great combo for two! Includes 2 lbs of your choice of crawfish, shrimp, clams, or mussels plus 2 corns, 2 potatoes, 4 sausage, and 2 eggs.

Foursome Feast

$80.00

Great combo for a party of four! Includes 4 lbs of your choice of crawfish, shrimp, clams, or mussels plus 4 corns, 4 potatoes, 8 sausage, and 4 eggs.

Clawsome Party

$200.00

Great combo for a large party! Includes 4 lbs of your choice of crawfish, shrimp, clams, or mussels and 2lbs of snow crab legs plus 4 corns, 4 potatoes, 8 sausage, and 4 eggs. Also comes with an order of garlic noodles, french fries, and garlic bread.

Extras

Rice

$3.00

Corn

$1.50

Sausage 6 Pcs

$3.00

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Extra Dipping Sauce (1 Cup)

$5.00

Potatoes (1)

$0.75

Canned Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

Peach Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Southern Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Other

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Providing quality Cajun seafood boil with delicious and unique flavor. We also serve cocktails that are out of this world. Come in and enjoy!

67555 E Palm Canyon Dr Ste F120, Cathedral City, CA 92234

