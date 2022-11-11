Clawsome Party

$200.00

Great combo for a large party! Includes 4 lbs of your choice of crawfish, shrimp, clams, or mussels and 2lbs of snow crab legs plus 4 corns, 4 potatoes, 8 sausage, and 4 eggs. Also comes with an order of garlic noodles, french fries, and garlic bread.