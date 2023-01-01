Go
Banner picView gallery

one eleven bar - 67555 E Palm Canyon Dr. Ste A103

Open today 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

67555 E Palm Canyon Dr. Ste A103

Cathedral City, CA 92234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

67555 E Palm Canyon Dr. Ste A103, Cathedral City CA 92234

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Claws
orange starNo Reviews
67555 E Palm Canyon Dr Ste F120 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Luchows Palm Springs - Gene Autry
orange starNo Reviews
4771 East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Daniel's Table - 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
orange starNo Reviews
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location - Rancho Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
69930 HWY111, Suite 122 Racho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Giuseppes Pizzeria Palm Springs - Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410 Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Cathedral City

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Palm Springs

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (17 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

one eleven bar - 67555 E Palm Canyon Dr. Ste A103

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston