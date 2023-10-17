- Home
Lulu California Bistro
200 South Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
MAIN MENU
APPETIZER
Ahi tuna served on crisp wontons with cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, and sriracha mayo
house-made extra-large potato chips with herbs and kosher salt
house-made fresh daily
with blend of cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
with blend of cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
on grilled pineapple and served with ginger soy sauce
a generous portion with house-made mildly-spiced sauce
served with our spicy marinara
savory hummus served with celery sticks, carrots and crisp focaccia chips
with spinach, quinoa, marinara sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and drizzled with basil pesto sauce
with blend of cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
on a caramelized and grilled green apple, served with chimichurri
warm acorn squash filled with quinoa (a delicious source of protein), spinach, roasted peppers, corn, figs, almonds and orange fig sauce
BURGERS & PANINIS
Thousand Island dressing, fresh sliced tomato & lettuce served with French Fries
grilled chicken breast, avocado, Swiss cheese and bacon with a light mayo served with house-made coleslaw
Double patties American Wagyu Beef, Thousand Island Dressing, fresh sliced tomato & lettuce, your choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack or cheddar cheese, served with French Fries
a delicious burger made from plants for people who love meat served with fresh sliced tomato, lettuce, and sweet potato fries
sliced turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, arugula & Thousand Island dressing served with a side of house-made cole slaw
fresh sliced tomato & lettuce served with French Fries
roasted pork loin, Monterey pepper jack cheese, avocado, onions and chimichurri served with a side of house-made cole slaw
with light mayo, fresh sliced tomato and lettuce, served with house-made coleslaw
American Wagyu Beef, Thousand Island dressing, fresh sliced tomato & lettuce served with French Fries
KIDS
DESSERTS
vanilla, chocolate, cappuccino, strawberry
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, cream, cocoa
PIZZA
PASTA
with traditional Alfredo sauce and chicken
layers of fresh eggplant, mozzarella and parmesan with marinara sauce
topped with Italian sausage
with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil
served in a light creamy tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
with traditional Bolognese sauce
in a light tomato, basil and garlic sauce
with extra virgin olive oil, garbanzo beans, garlic, and fresh seasonal vegetables
LAND & SEA
with Jasmine rice, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, green onions and wonton crisps
Prime center cut sirloin steak with red wine demi glaze, wild mushrooms
chicken breast sautéed with lemon caper sauce served over linguine
Miso-glazed with Jasmine rice and fresh seasonal vegetables
with roasted chicken, baby carrots, mushrooms, pearl onions and sugar snow peas
grilled filet mignon, served with a light roasted garlic topping and sautéed mushrooms
beer battered Alaskan cod lightly fried and served with French Fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
domestic all-natural seasoned chicken
red-glazed Angus beef meatloaf topped with choice of a tangy tomato sauce or mushroom sauce
apple brandy demi glaze, rice pilaf
served with champagne Dijon beurre blanc, rice pilaf and fresh seasonal vegetables
red wine reduction
dry rubbed marinated ribs, brushed with house made BBQ sauce
rice pilaf, sautéed spinach, lemon beurre blanc, capers, and fresh seasonal vegetables
SOUP & SALAD
tuna, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, green onions and wonton crisps
Romaine lettuce with baked parmesan crisp
chopped Romaine lettuce with imported parmesan
Napa cabbage, red, green, yellow peppers, snow peas, scallions, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds tossed with Asian dressing and wontons
rotisserie chicken, bacon, ham, tomato, bleu cheese, hardboiled egg, avocado, red onion and ranch dressing
fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese over mixed greens with Poppy seed vinaigrette
with bay shrimp
with hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, onions, and Roquefort dressing
classic vegetable medley
cherry tomatoes, oranges and garbanzo beans topped with wontons, served with an orange vinaigrette
with a touch of white truffle olive oil and chives
GLUTEN FREE
VEGETARIAN
VEGAN
SIDES
HOST FOOD
BEVERAGES
WEEKEND BRUNCH MENU
BRUNCH APP
with tomatoes, oranges and garbanzo beans served with an orange vinaigrette
with a touch of white truffle olive oil and served with chives
with shrimp
with tomatoes, oranges and garbanzo beans topped with wontons, served with an orange vinaigrette
with a touch of white truffle olive oil and served with chives
Organic granola, berries and yogurt
tower of avocado and ahi tuna
BRUNCH MAIN
served in a light creamy tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
with side of applewood smoked bacon
with cream cheese, tomatoes and all the trimmings
Napa cabbage, red, green, yellow peppers, snow peas, scallions, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds tossed with Asian dressing and wontons
two poached eggs, Canadian bacon atop an English muffin, finished with Hollandaise sauce served with home fries
served with fresh fruit
served with fries
served with fresh fruit
served with fresh fruit
sliced turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, arugula & Thousand Island dressing served with a side of house-made cole slaw
red-glazed Angus beef meatloaf—topped with your choice of a tangy tomato or savory mushroom sauce
with a side of Applewood smoked bacon
apple brandy demi glaze
with roasted chicken, baby carrots, mushrooms, pearl onions and sugar snow peas
roasted pork loin, Monterey pepper jack cheese, avocado, onions and chimichurri served with a side of house-made cole slaw
served in a light creamy tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
with avocado, shrimp, Monterey pepper jack cheese, green chilies, and fresh salsa
mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions
with a side of Applewood smoked bacon
ham, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese
BRUNCH SIDES
BRUNCH DRINKS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
There's always a party at Lulu!
200 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262