MAIN MENU

APPETIZER

Ahi Nachos
$19.99

Ahi tuna served on crisp wontons with cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, and sriracha mayo

Big Chips
$9.99

house-made extra-large potato chips with herbs and kosher salt

Ceviche Of Day
$14.99

house-made fresh daily

Cheese Quesadilla
$14.99

with blend of cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla
$16.99

with blend of cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chk Skewer
$14.99

on grilled pineapple and served with ginger soy sauce

Chk Wings
$17.99

a generous portion with house-made mildly-spiced sauce

Fried Calamari
$18.99

served with our spicy marinara

Hummus
$14.99

savory hummus served with celery sticks, carrots and crisp focaccia chips

Portobello Mushroom
$15.99

with spinach, quinoa, marinara sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and drizzled with basil pesto sauce

Shr&Lob Quesdilla
$18.99

with blend of cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Steak Strips
$16.99

on a caramelized and grilled green apple, served with chimichurri

Stuffed Acorn Quinoa
$15.99

warm acorn squash filled with quinoa (a delicious source of protein), spinach, roasted peppers, corn, figs, almonds and orange fig sauce

Truffle Fries
$8.99
Tuna Tower
$18.99

BURGERS & PANINIS

Bac&Avo Burger
$20.99

Thousand Island dressing, fresh sliced tomato & lettuce served with French Fries

Chicken Sandwich
$16.99

grilled chicken breast, avocado, Swiss cheese and bacon with a light mayo served with house-made coleslaw

Chkn Tenders
$14.99
DblLUX Burger
$28.99
Double Wagyu Burger
$24.99

Double patties American Wagyu Beef, Thousand Island Dressing, fresh sliced tomato & lettuce, your choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack or cheddar cheese, served with French Fries

Impossible Burger
$19.99

a delicious burger made from plants for people who love meat served with fresh sliced tomato, lettuce, and sweet potato fries

Low Carb Bac&Avo Burg
$20.90
Low Carb Impossible
$19.99
Low Carb Mushroom Bur
$19.99
Low Carb Turkey
$16.99
Low Carb Waygu Burger
$18.99
Low Carb Waygu Cheese
$20.48
Lulu's Panini
$17.99

sliced turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, arugula & Thousand Island dressing served with a side of house-made cole slaw

Mushroom Burger
$19.99

fresh sliced tomato & lettuce served with French Fries

Santa Fe Panini
$17.99

roasted pork loin, Monterey pepper jack cheese, avocado, onions and chimichurri served with a side of house-made cole slaw

Turkey Burger
$16.99

with light mayo, fresh sliced tomato and lettuce, served with house-made coleslaw

Wagyu Burger
$18.99

American Wagyu Beef, Thousand Island dressing, fresh sliced tomato & lettuce served with French Fries

KIDS

Kd Burger
$15.99
Kd Cheese Burger
$15.99
Kd Cheese Pizza
$15.99
Kd Cheese Quesadilla
$15.99
Kd Chicken Quesadilla
$15.99
Kd Chicken Tenders
$15.99
Kd Linguine
$15.99
Kd Pepperoni Pizza
$15.99
Kd Spaghetti
$15.99
Kids Ice Cream
Kids Soda

DESSERTS

Affogato
$10.99
Bday Choco Cake
$8.99
Bday Cottn Candy
$8.99
Cake
$35.00
Ctn Candy Double
$14.99
Ctn Candy Single
$8.99
Cutting Fee
$3.00
Fresh Fruit
$8.99
Ice Cream
$8.99

vanilla, chocolate, cappuccino, strawberry

Pound Cake
$8.99

vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Tasting Tour
$4.58
Tiramisu
$8.99

lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, cream, cocoa

TO GO DESSERT
Triple Choc Cake
$8.99

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza
$14.99
Margherita Pizza
$16.99

fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil

Pepperoni Pizza
$17.99

fresh mozzarella, tomato and pepperoni

Saus&Mush Piz
$18.99

mild sausage and mushroom

PASTA

Chicken Ling Alfredo
$21.99

with traditional Alfredo sauce and chicken

Eggplant Parmigiana
$17.99

layers of fresh eggplant, mozzarella and parmesan with marinara sauce

Lasagna
$21.99

topped with Italian sausage

Linguine Checca
$17.99

with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil

Linguine w/Shrimp
$23.99

served in a light creamy tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Bolognese
$18.99

with traditional Bolognese sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro
$16.99

in a light tomato, basil and garlic sauce

Spaghetti Primavera
$16.99

with extra virgin olive oil, garbanzo beans, garlic, and fresh seasonal vegetables

LAND & SEA

Ahi Bowl
$23.99

with Jasmine rice, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, green onions and wonton crisps

Bistro Steak
$32.99

Prime center cut sirloin steak with red wine demi glaze, wild mushrooms

Chicken Picatta
$21.99

chicken breast sautéed with lemon caper sauce served over linguine

Chilean Seabass
$42.99

Miso-glazed with Jasmine rice and fresh seasonal vegetables

Chix Pot Pie
$19.99Out of stock

with roasted chicken, baby carrots, mushrooms, pearl onions and sugar snow peas

Filet Mignon
$42.99

grilled filet mignon, served with a light roasted garlic topping and sautéed mushrooms

Fish & Chips
$22.99

beer battered Alaskan cod lightly fried and served with French Fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Half Chicken
$24.99

domestic all-natural seasoned chicken

Meatloaf
$24.99

red-glazed Angus beef meatloaf topped with choice of a tangy tomato sauce or mushroom sauce

Pork Chop
$29.99

apple brandy demi glaze, rice pilaf

Prime Rib
$39.99Out of stock
Salmon Filet
$32.99

served with champagne Dijon beurre blanc, rice pilaf and fresh seasonal vegetables

Short Ribs
$31.99

red wine reduction

St. Louis Ribs
$29.99

dry rubbed marinated ribs, brushed with house made BBQ sauce

Tilapia
$28.99

rice pilaf, sautéed spinach, lemon beurre blanc, capers, and fresh seasonal vegetables

---------------------

SOUP & SALAD

Ahi Wrap
$18.99

tuna, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, green onions and wonton crisps

App Caesar Roman
$10.99

Romaine lettuce with baked parmesan crisp

Beet Salad
$16.99
Caesar Chk
$18.99

chopped Romaine lettuce with imported parmesan

Caesar Mc
$14.99
Caesar Salmon
$25.99
Caesar Shrimp
$24.99
Chicken Wrap
$16.99
Chinese Chk Salad
$18.99

Napa cabbage, red, green, yellow peppers, snow peas, scallions, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds tossed with Asian dressing and wontons

Cobb Salad
$18.99

rotisserie chicken, bacon, ham, tomato, bleu cheese, hardboiled egg, avocado, red onion and ranch dressing

Fresh Strawberry Salad
$16.99

fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese over mixed greens with Poppy seed vinaigrette

Gazpacho
$8.99

with bay shrimp

Iceberg Wedge
$16.99

with hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, onions, and Roquefort dressing

Minestrone
$8.99

classic vegetable medley

Mix Green Salad
$9.99

cherry tomatoes, oranges and garbanzo beans topped with wontons, served with an orange vinaigrette

Mushroom Soup
$8.99

with a touch of white truffle olive oil and chives

GLUTEN FREE

*GF 1/2 Baguette
$2.99
*GF Baguette
$4.99
*GF Minestrone
$8.99
*GF Mushroom Soup
$8.99
*GF Acorn Squash
$15.99
*GF Beet Salad
$16.99
*GF Caesar
$14.99
*GF Caesar Chkn
$18.99
*GF Caesar Salmon
$25.99
*GF Caesar Shrimp
$24.99
*GF Cobb Salad
$18.99
*GF Iceberg Wedge
$16.99
*GF Mix Green Salad
$9.99
*GF Straw Salad
$16.99
*GF Ckn Skewer
$14.99
*GF Hummus
$14.99
*GF Steak Strips
$16.99
*GF Mushroom Tower
$15.99Out of stock
*GF Bistro Steak
$32.99
*GF Checca
$22.99
*GF Filet Mignon
$42.99
*GF Half Chkn
$24.99
*GF Pomodoro
$22.99
*GF Pork Chop
$29.99
*GF Primavera
$22.99
*GF Salmon Filet
$32.99
*GF Short Ribs
$31.99
*GF Margherita Pizza
$19.99
*GF Pepperoni Pizza
$20.99
*GF Sau&Mush Piz
$21.99
*GF Bac&Avo Burger
$20.99
*GF Impossible
$19.99
*GF Mushroom Burger
$19.99
*GF Turkey Burger
$16.99
*GF Turkey Chzburger
$18.48
*GF Wagyu Burger
$18.99
*GF Wagyu Chz Burger
$20.48
*GF Mashed Potatoes
$5.99
*GF Side Veggies
$5.99
*GF Choc Cake
$8.99
*GF Cotton Candy
$8.99
*GF DBL Cotton Candy
$14.99

VEGETARIAN

V Hummus
$14.99
V Lulu Chips
$9.99
V Minestrone
$8.99
V Portobello Tower
$15.99Out of stock
V Acorn Quinoa
$15.99
V Beet Salad
$16.99
V Caesar Salad
$14.99
V Chinese Salad
$18.99
V Iceberg Wedge
$16.99
V Mix Green Salad
$9.99
V Straw Salad
$16.99
V Eggplant Parmigiana
$17.99
V Linguini Checca
$17.99
V Spagh Primavera
$16.99
V Impossible Burger
$19.99
V Low Carb Impossible
$19.99
V Margherita Pizza
$16.99
V Coleslaw
$5.99
V French Fries
$5.99
V Mashed Potatoes
$5.99
V Rice Pilaf
$5.99
V Side Veggies
$5.99
V Sweet Fries
$8.99
V Truffle Fries
$8.99

VEGAN

*VA Minestrone
$8.99
*VA Beet Salad
$16.99
*VA Stuff Acorn
$15.99
*VA Mix Greens
$9.99
*VA Impossible
$19.99
*VA Low Carb Impossible
$19.99
*VA Margherita Pizza
$16.99
*VA Ling Checca
$17.99
*VA Spagh Pomo
$16.99
*VA Spagh Primavera
$16.99
*VA Mix Berries
$7.99
*VA Cotton Candy
$8.99
*VA Dbl Cotton Candy
$14.99

SIDES

*GF 1/2 Baguette
$2.99
*GF Baguette
$4.99
Avocado Side
$2.49
Chicken side
$6.99
French Fries
$5.99
Mashed Potatoes
$5.99
Mushrooms
$5.99
Rice Pilaf
$5.99
Salmon Side
$10.99
Sauteed Spinach
$5.99
Shrimp Side
$9.99
Side Coleslaw
$5.99
Side Eggplant
$10.99
Side Fruit
$5.99
Side GF Penne Pasta
$9.99
Side Ling Checca
$11.99
Sweet Fries
$8.99
Vegetable Medley
$5.99

HOST FOOD

Emp Caesar
$4.25
Emp Ceviche
$5.00
Emp Chix Sand
$5.00
Emp Chix Wrap
$5.00
Emp Chkn Skewer
$5.00
Emp Chkn Wings
$5.00
Emp Cobb Salad
$5.00
Emp Kobe Burger
$5.00
Emp Lasagna
$6.95
Emp Linguini Checca
$5.00
EMP Lulu's Panini
$5.00
Emp Margherita Pizz
$5.00
Emp Pepperoni Pizza
$5.00
Emp SF Panini
$5.00
Emp Steak Strips
$5.00

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice
$4.49
Arnold Palmer
$3.99
Clamato
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.49
Diet P
$3.99
Eggnog
$4.99
Ginger Beer
$3.99
Gingerale
$3.99
Grapefruit Juice
$4.49
Ice Tea
$3.99
Lemonade
$3.99
Milk
$3.99
Mist
$3.99
Orange Juice
$4.99
Pepsi
$3.99
Pineapple Juice
$4.49
Pom Canyon
$4.99
Redbull
$5.29
Roy Rogers
$3.99
Shirley Temple
$3.99
Sm Sparkling Water
$4.49
Sm Still Water
$4.49
Soda Water
$3.99
Sparkling Water
$6.99
Still Water
$6.99
Sugar Free Redbull
$5.29
Tom Juice
$4.49
Tonic
$3.99
Virgin Bloody Mary
$5.99
Virgin Daquiri
$5.99
Virgin Margarita
$5.99
Virgin Mojito
$5.99
Virgin Pina
$5.99
Virgin Pop Pom
$5.99
Virgin Strw Daq
$5.99
Virgin Strw Marg
$5.99

WEEKEND BRUNCH MENU

BRUNCH APP

*GF 1/2 Baguette
$2.99
*GF Baguette
$4.99
*GF BU Caesar

Romaine lettuce with baked parmesan crisp

*GF BU Chkn Skewer

on grilled pineapple and served with ginger soy sauce

*GF BU Minestrone

classic vegetable medley

*GF BU Mix Green

with tomatoes, oranges and garbanzo beans served with an orange vinaigrette

*GF BU Mush Soup

with a touch of white truffle olive oil and served with chives

BU Caesar

Romaine lettuce with baked parmesan crisp

BU Chicken Skewer

on grilled pineapple and served with ginger soy sauce

BU Fried Calamari

served with our spicy marinara

BU Gazpacho

with shrimp

BU Minestrone

classic vegetable medley

BU Mixed Green

with tomatoes, oranges and garbanzo beans topped with wontons, served with an orange vinaigrette

BU Mushroom Soup

with a touch of white truffle olive oil and served with chives

BU Parfait

Organic granola, berries and yogurt

BU Tuna Tower

tower of avocado and ahi tuna

BRUNCH MAIN

*GF BU Pepp Pizza
$30.98
*GF BU Porkchop
$34.98
*GF BU Shr Lng
$30.98

served in a light creamy tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese

BU Bacon & Eggs
$27.99

with side of applewood smoked bacon

BU Bagel & Salmon
$27.99

with cream cheese, tomatoes and all the trimmings

BU Chinese Ckn Salad
$27.99

Napa cabbage, red, green, yellow peppers, snow peas, scallions, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds tossed with Asian dressing and wontons

BU Eggs Benedict
$27.99

two poached eggs, Canadian bacon atop an English muffin, finished with Hollandaise sauce served with home fries

BU French Scramble
$27.99
BU Kd Chz Scramble
$14.99

served with fresh fruit

BU Kd Chzburger
$14.99

served with fries

BU Kd Ckn Tenders
$14.99

served with fresh fruit

BU Kd Eggs
$14.99

served with fresh fruit

BU Kd Pancake
$14.99
BU Kd Pep Pizza
$14.99
BU Kd Spaghetti
$14.99
BU Lulu's Panini
$27.99

sliced turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, arugula & Thousand Island dressing served with a side of house-made cole slaw

BU Meatloaf
$27.99

red-glazed Angus beef meatloaf—topped with your choice of a tangy tomato or savory mushroom sauce

BU Pancakes
$27.99

with a side of Applewood smoked bacon

BU Pasta Primavera
$27.99
BU Pepp Pizza
$27.99
BU Pork Chop
$34.98

apple brandy demi glaze

BU Pot Pie
$27.99

with roasted chicken, baby carrots, mushrooms, pearl onions and sugar snow peas

BU Sante Fe Panini
$27.99

roasted pork loin, Monterey pepper jack cheese, avocado, onions and chimichurri served with a side of house-made cole slaw

BU Shrimp Linguine
$30.98

served in a light creamy tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese

BU South Scram
$27.99

with avocado, shrimp, Monterey pepper jack cheese, green chilies, and fresh salsa

BU Veg Scram
$27.99

mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions

BU Waffle
$27.99

with a side of Applewood smoked bacon

BU Western Scram
$27.99

ham, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese

BRUNCH DESSERT

*GF BU Choc Cake
*GF BU Fruit
BU Fruit
BU Ice Cream
BU Tiramisu
BU Triple Choc Cake

BRUNCH SIDES

*GF B 1/2 Baguette
$2.99
*GF B Baguette
$4.99
B Bagel
$4.99
B Banana Only
$2.99
B Blue Muffin
$2.99
B Pancake
$2.99
B English Muffin
$2.99
B Side 2 Patties
$4.99
B Side Bacon
$5.99
B Side Can Bacon
$5.99
B Side Chix Saug
$4.99
B Side Corned Beef
$6.99
B Side Cottage Chz
$2.99
B Side Eggs
$5.99
B Side Fruit
$5.99
B Side GF Bl Muffin
$3.99
B Side Ham
$4.99
B Side Hashbrowns
$2.99
B Side Home Fries
$3.99
B Side Toast
$2.99
B Stawberry Only
$4.99

BRUNCH DRINKS

BU Bloody Mary
$8.99
BU Cappuccino
$4.99
BU Coffee
$3.99
BU Espresso
$4.99
BU Fresh OJ
$4.99
BU Hot Tea
$3.99
BU Ice Tea
$3.99
BU Juice
$4.49
BU Latte
$4.99
BU Lrg Apple
$4.49
BU Lrg Cranberry
$4.49
BU Lrg Grapefruit
$4.49
BU Lrg Orange
$4.99
BU Lrg Tomato
$4.49
BU Milk
$3.99
BU Soda
$3.99
BU Sparkling Lrg
$6.99
BU Sparkling Sm
$4.49
BU Still Lrg
$6.99
BU Still Sm
$4.49

BRUNCH WINE

BU Bellini
$8.99
BU Champagne
$8.99
BU Mimosa
$8.99