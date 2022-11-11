Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
American

Ricks Desert Grill

1,238 Reviews

$$

1596 N Palm Canyon Dr

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Popular Items

-Turkey Club
-Cuban Lechon Asado
-Roasted Turkey

-Special Board

-BBQ Ribs

$25.99

Tender Baby BBQ Pork Ribs with Mixed Vegetables and Choice of Side

-Teriyaki Bowl

$19.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Served in With Caribbean Rice and Mixed Vegetables

-Salmon Beet Salad

$28.99

Yellow & Red Beets Tossed in Our House Vinaigrette on a bed of Romaine Lettuce. Topped with a 8oz. Grilled Salmon & Sliced Avocado.

-Fish & Chips

$18.99

Three Pieces of Beer Battered White Fish With French Fries and Coleslaw

-Prime Rib

-Prime Rib

$34.99Out of stock

Cooked Rare In Red Wine With Garlic, Celery, Carrots, And Onions. Served With Mixed Vegetables And Choice Of Potato

Chicken Picatta

$23.99

Stuffed Bell Peppers

$22.99Out of stock

THX - Honey Glazed Ham

$38.99

Our Sliced Honey Glazed Ham with Yams, Mashed Potatoes, sage dressing & Green beans with slivered almonds

THX - Prime Rib

$54.99

Cooked Rare In Red Wine With Garlic, Celery, Carrots, And Onions. Served With Yams with Marshmallows, Green beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

THX - Slow Roasted Pork

$39.99

Served with our Caribbean Rice & Black Beans, Yucca and Plantains and Yams with Marshmallows.

THX - Tom Turkey

$39.99

Served With Yams with Marshmallows, Green beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy & Sage Dressing with Cranberry Sauce

THX - Pasta Prima Vera

$37.99

Penne Pasta in a house made tomato sauce and with mixed vegetables. Served with a garlic Cheese bread

-Hot Sandwiches

$16.99

Choice of Lean Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey With Swiss Cheese And Sauerkraut Grilled On Rye Bread, With Thousand Island Dressing

-Chicken Honey Wrap

$17.99

Breaded Chicken Filet With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Avocado Wrapped In A Flour Tortilla With A Honey Mustard Spread.

-Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast With Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Tomato And Romaine Lettuce In A Creamy Caesar Dressing Spread In A Flour Tortilla

-Ricks Prime Rib Dip

$19.99

Thinly Sliced Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Swiss Cheese & Grilled Onions. Served On A Grilled French Baguette With A Side Of Flavorful Au Jus For Dipping.

-Patty Melt

$17.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, Grilled Onions And Swiss Cheese On Grilled Rye Bread

-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Marinated Chicken Breast With Herb Lemon, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion And Mayonnaise On a Brioche Bun

-BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Breast With Coleslaw, Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese And Mayonnaise On a Brioche Bun

-Sues Garden Burger

$16.99

Charbroiled Veggie Burger with lettuce, sliced tomato, onions and mayonnaise. Served with Fresh Fruit

-Ricks Hamburger

$16.99

Seasoned 1/2lb Hamburger With LTO And Thousand Island Dressing With French Fries

_Petite Beef Sliders

$16.99

Seasoned Ground Beef Slider With Grilled Onions, Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Mustard With French Fries

-BBQ Lechon Sliders

$16.99

Slow Roasted Pork With BBQ Sauce And Homemade Coleslaw In A Pretzel Bun With Choice of Side

-Media Noche (aka Cuban sandwich)

$18.99

Cuban Pressed Sandwich With Slow Roasted Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard And Pickles. Served With Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.

-Cuban Burger

$20.99

Seasoned 1/2lb Hamburger With With Slow Roasted Pork, Sliced Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayonnaise & Mustard. Served With Caribbean Rice & Black Beans & Plantains

-Cold Sandwiches

-B.L.T.O

$15.99

This Traditional Bacon, Lettuce And Tomato Sandwich Has An Added Touch Of

-Ricks Salad Sandwich

$15.99

White Albacore Tuna with Celery, Onion And Relish In A Mayonnaise Dressing With Sliced Tomato, Lettuce And Onion.

-Vegetarian Jr. Club

$16.99

Our Signature Sandwich With Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Cucumber, Alfalfa Sprouts, Swiss And Cheddar Cheese, Drizzled With Olive Oil And Balsamic Vinegar

-Avocado Club

$16.99

Triple Decker With Generous portion of Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo

-Turkey Club

$16.99

Triple Decker With Slices Of Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo

-Beef & Pork

-Cuban Lechon Asado

$23.99

Our Signature Slow Roasted Pork With Grilled Onions, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans. Served With Sweet Plantains And Yucca Fries.

-Stuffed Tostones

$22.99

Ropa Vieja Or Picadillo Served With Sweet Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans

-Santiago Rib-Eye

$38.99

Thick Cut & Marinated In Olive Oil, Garlic, And Lemon. Served With Plantains, Mixed Vegetables And Choice Of Potato Or Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.

-Hamburger Steak

$18.99

Served with Grilled Onions Served With Choice Of Potato And Mixed Vegetables.

-Media Noche (aka Cuban sandwich)

$18.99

Cuban Pressed Sandwich With Slow Roasted Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard And Pickles. Served With Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.

-Ricks Hamburger

$16.99

Seasoned 1/2lb Hamburger With Lettuce, Tomato and Onions with a Thousand Island Dressing Spread Served with choice of side.

-Sweet Meatloaf

$21.99

A Blend Of Beef And Pork And Flavoring In This European Recipe Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Brown Gravy.

-Pork Chops

$29.99

Low Sodium Soy Sauce Marinade. Served With Apple Sauce, Mashed Potato And Mixed Vegetables.

-Petite Menu

-Petite Turkey

$18.99

Roasted Turkey Breast Served With Sage Dressing, Mixed Vegetables, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy

-Petite Fried Chicken

$18.99

Two Pieces Of Golden Brown Fried Chicken Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy

-Chicken Tamales

$17.99

Wrapped In A Corn Husk And Served With Sweet Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans

-Petite Beef Sliders

$16.99

Seasoned Ground Beef Slider With Grilled Onions, Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Mustard With French Fries

-Petite Lechon Sliders

$16.99

Our Signature Slow Roasted Pork, Grilled Onions And Pickles With A Mustard Spread And French Fries Or Coleslaw

-Petite Salmon

$21.99

Salmon Served With A Cucumber Salad And Sweet Plantains

-Petite Sweet Meatloaf

$17.99

Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy

-Petite Stuffed Tostones

$18.99

Ropa Vieja Or Picadillo Served With Sweet Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans

-Skirt Steak

$23.99

Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.

-Petite Fish Tacos

$16.99

Grilled Or Battered White Fish Tilapia With Shredded Cabbage, Housemade Chipotle Sauce And Pico De Gallo With A Choice Of French Fries Or Coleslaw

-Petite Lechon Tacos

$16.99

Our Signature Slow Roasted Pork Topped With Shredded Lettuce & Tomato. Served With House Made Salsa On the Side. Served With Caribbean Rice & Black Beans

-Pasta

_Mushroom Ravioli

$20.99

Cooked In A White Wine Cream Sauce & Parmesan Cheese. Served With Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread.

_Penne Pasta

$19.99

Cooked With Our House Made Tomato Basil Sauce And Served With Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread.

_Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.99

Hand Made Meatballs Cooked In A Tomato Basil Sauce And Served With Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread.

-Appetizers

6 Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Six Eggs Made Fresh Daily

Sweet Plantains

$10.00

Eight Pieces Of Fried Ripe Banana

_Yucca Frita

$10.00

Served With Parmesan Cheese And A Garlic Mojito Sauce

Cubano Trio

$14.00

Three Stuffed Tostones With Lechon, Picadillo, & Ropa Vieja

Tostone Cups

$10.00

Eight Tostone Cups With a Side of Our Mojito Sauce For Dipping

Elote Bites

$12.00

Eight Pieces Of Battered & Fried Corn Bites Mixed With Cilantro, Chili, Smoked Paparika, Green Onions, Garlic & Cheese. Served With Chipotle Sauce & Honey Mustard.

Garlic Cheese Bread W/marinara

$8.00

Freshly Made Garlic Bread Cooked to order

-Nachos

$9.00

Made To Order Fresh Chips, Creamy Cheddar Cheese, Caribbean Black Beans, Tomatoes And Cilantro With A Side Of Home Made Salsa

-Quesadilla

$9.00

One Large Cheese Quesadilla With A Side Of Home Made Salsa

-Wings

$16.00

Choice of Buffalo or BBQ Sauce. Served with celery & Choice of Dressing

-Fried Pickles

$11.00

-A La Carte

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Smoked Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Butter

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Ceamy Mashed Potatoes with Dill

Caribbean Rice & Black Beans

$7.49

Caribbean White Rice With Cuban Style Back Beans

Cup Of Beans

$5.00

Cuban Style Back Beans with Red & Green Bell Peppers & Roasted Garlic

Cup Of Rice

$5.00

Single Cup Rice&Beans

$5.00

A Single Cup mixed with Caribbean White Rice and Cuban Style Back Beans

Broccoli

$7.49
Moros

$7.49

A Single Cup mixed with Caribbean White Rice and Cuban Style Back Beans Sautéed With Smoked Bacon

French Fries

$8.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

Mixed Green Salad with olives, onions, bell peppers, crutons and tomatoes.

Small Garden Salad

$4.00

Mixed Green Salad with olives, onions, bell peppers, crutons and tomatoes.

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Fresh Romaine with Pareasean Cheese and Crutons

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

House made soup

-Salmon A la Cart

$16.00

-Chicken & Turkey

-Roasted Turkey

$20.99

Served With Mixed Vegetables, Sage Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.

-Fried Chicken

$22.99

Our Home Fried Chicken Dipped In Our Special Batter Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.

-Havana Chicken

$22.99

Marinated Chicken Breast Served With Mixed Vegetables, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans, Yucca With Mojito Sauce And Sweet Plantains

-Arroz con Pollo

$20.99

Pulled Off The Bone Chicken And Mixed With A Yellow Rice With Peas And Carrots. A Family Favorite Served With Sweet Plantains And Yucca.

-Seafood

-Pescado Asado

$21.99

Grilled in a Lemon Butter Sauce And Served With Coleslaw And French Fries

-Salmon Steak

$28.99

Choice Of Poached In A Garlic Lemon And White Wine Sauce, Grilled Or Blackened. Served With a Cucumber Salad, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.

-Seared Ahi Tuna Steak

$28.99

Wild Caught & Rolled In Black And White Sesame Seeds Or Blackened, Seared Rare And Served With Mixed Vegetables, Pickled Ginger And Wasabi Cream Sauce. Choice Of Potato Or Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.

-Catfish

$22.99

Grilled in a Lemon Butter Sauce And Served With Coleslaw And French Fries

-Salads

Lg Caesar Salad

$14.99

Fresh Cut Romaine With Shredded Parmesan Cheese, And Croutons Tossed In A Creamy Caesar Dressing

-Sautéed Vegetables

$18.99

Tomato, Broccoli, Carrot, Onion, Mushroom, Celery, Zucchini, Yellow Squash And Spinach Sauteed In A Lemon Basil Butter & Topped With Fresh Avocado.

-Ahi Tuna Salad

$26.99

Two Ahi Tuna Steaks Seared Rare And Rolled In Black And White Sesame Seeds Or Blackened. Served With Pickled Ginger And Wasabi Cream Sauce. Served On A Bed Of Mixed Baby Salad Greens & Croutons With House Vinaigrette Dressing

-Ricks Chef Salad

$17.99

Mixed Lettuce Greens With Julienne Ham, Turkey, Swiss And Cheddar Cheeses,Tomatoes, Black Olives And Served With Your Choice Of Dressing

-Stuffed Avocado

$17.99Out of stock

Choice of White Albacore Tuna, Turkey, or our Chicken Salad and Served On A Bed Of Mixed Baby Salad Greens & Croutons With Your Choice Of Dressing

-Stuffed Tomato

$17.99Out of stock

Choice of White Albacore Tuna, Turkey, or our Chicken Salad and Served On A Bed Of Mixed Baby Salad Greens & Croutons With Your Choice Of Dressing

-Ricks Chop Salad

$18.99Out of stock

Julienne Salami, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Diced Tomato And Shredded Romaine With Fresh Basil And Your Choice Of Dressing

-California Cobb Salad

$17.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped With Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Tomato, Black Olives, Chopped Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese And Served With Your Choice Of Dressing

-Large Garden Salad

$9.99

Mixed Green Salad with olives, onions, bell peppers, crutons and tomatoes.

-Small Garden Salad

$4.00

Mixed Green Salad with olives, onions, bell peppers, crutons and tomatoes.

-Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Fresh Romaine with Pareasean Cheese and Crutons

-Cup of Soup

$4.00

House made soup

-Dessert

Cuban Flan

$6.99

House made Cuban flan with three differnt milks and cooked with Kahlua

Raspberry Cheese Cake

$6.99

The marriage of two great classics...crème brulée layered and a-mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. Hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel

Dutch Apple Pie

$7.99

Mounds and mounds of tart, fresh, crisp apples, saucy with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy granola'd crumbs.

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Florida Key Lime...tartly refreshing in a granola'd crust.

Milk Shake

$6.99

Chocolate or Vanilla

Root Beer Float

$7.99
Big Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Colossal... layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.

Lemon Bar

$6.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

-NA BEV

Fountain Sodas

$3.69

16 oz. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Root Beer, Lemonade, Ginger Beer, Dr. Pepper & Raspberry Ice Tea

Iced Tea

$3.69

16 oz Iced Tea

Coffee

$3.79
Juice

$4.99
Still Bottle Water 500ml

$3.99

Sole water Imported Italy

Sparkling Water 500ml

$3.99

Sole water Imported Italy

Sparkling Water 1L

$6.99

Sole water Imported Italy

-Milk Shakes

$5.99

Vanilla or Chocolate

Rootbeer Float

$7.99
Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.99

Red Bull Gives you Wings!

Cafe Cubano Shot

$4.49
Iced Americano

$4.49

Our Cafe Cuban Shot with water on Ice

Cafe con Leche

$5.99

16 oz. with Condensed milk and a shot of Cuban Coffee

-Beer & Wine

House Wine

Cabernet, Merlot, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay & White Zinfandel

Glass of Red

Wide Palate of Wines

Glass of White

A Wide Palate of Wines

Bottle of Red

Bottle of White

Ports

Draft Beer

Red Ale Trolly, LQ Blonde Ale (local), LQ IPA ( local), Mango Cart & Stella Artois

Beer

Budweiser, Bud Lite, Coors, Coors Light, Corona, Corona Light, Negro Modelo, Heineken, Heineken Light, Miller Light, Michelob Ultra, & Guiness

-Cocktails

Mojito

$1.00
Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

$5.00

Bloody Mary

Cosmo

$5.00

Manhattan

$3.00

White Russian

$5.00

Black Russian

$5.00

Rose Kennedy

Salty dog

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Trace Old Fashioned

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Gimlet

$3.00

Gibson

$3.00

Negroni

$5.00

Mint Julep

$4.00

Martini Vodka

$3.00

Martini Gin

$3.00

Sidecar

$5.00

Tom Collins

$3.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Dark 'n' Stormy

$4.00

Boulevardier

$5.00

Screwdriver

Long Island Iced tea

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Sangria

$8.00

Margarita Strawberry

-Specialty Drinks

Specialty Cocktail

Specialty Martini

Spiked Coffee

-Kids Menu

-Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Grilled white bread with cheddar cheese with choice of side

-Kids Beef Slider

$13.99

Mini Hamburger with seasoned ground beef with choice of side

-Chicken Strips

$13.99

Three Fried Chicken Strips with choice of sauce with choice of side

-Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$13.99

Hand Made Meatball Cooked In A Tomato Basil Sauce

-Penne Mac 'n' Cheese

$13.99

Penne Pasta in a Creamy Cheese Sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cuban & American food!

Website

Location

1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Directions

