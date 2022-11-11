- Home
Ricks Desert Grill
1,238 Reviews
$$
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Popular Items
-Special Board
-BBQ Ribs
Tender Baby BBQ Pork Ribs with Mixed Vegetables and Choice of Side
-Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Served in With Caribbean Rice and Mixed Vegetables
-Salmon Beet Salad
Yellow & Red Beets Tossed in Our House Vinaigrette on a bed of Romaine Lettuce. Topped with a 8oz. Grilled Salmon & Sliced Avocado.
-Fish & Chips
Three Pieces of Beer Battered White Fish With French Fries and Coleslaw
-Prime Rib
Cooked Rare In Red Wine With Garlic, Celery, Carrots, And Onions. Served With Mixed Vegetables And Choice Of Potato
Chicken Picatta
Stuffed Bell Peppers
THX - Honey Glazed Ham
Our Sliced Honey Glazed Ham with Yams, Mashed Potatoes, sage dressing & Green beans with slivered almonds
THX - Prime Rib
Cooked Rare In Red Wine With Garlic, Celery, Carrots, And Onions. Served With Yams with Marshmallows, Green beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
THX - Slow Roasted Pork
Served with our Caribbean Rice & Black Beans, Yucca and Plantains and Yams with Marshmallows.
THX - Tom Turkey
Served With Yams with Marshmallows, Green beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy & Sage Dressing with Cranberry Sauce
THX - Pasta Prima Vera
Penne Pasta in a house made tomato sauce and with mixed vegetables. Served with a garlic Cheese bread
-Hot Sandwiches
-Reuben
Choice of Lean Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey With Swiss Cheese And Sauerkraut Grilled On Rye Bread, With Thousand Island Dressing
-Chicken Honey Wrap
Breaded Chicken Filet With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Avocado Wrapped In A Flour Tortilla With A Honey Mustard Spread.
-Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast With Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Tomato And Romaine Lettuce In A Creamy Caesar Dressing Spread In A Flour Tortilla
-Ricks Prime Rib Dip
Thinly Sliced Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Swiss Cheese & Grilled Onions. Served On A Grilled French Baguette With A Side Of Flavorful Au Jus For Dipping.
-Patty Melt
Seasoned Ground Beef, Grilled Onions And Swiss Cheese On Grilled Rye Bread
-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken Breast With Herb Lemon, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion And Mayonnaise On a Brioche Bun
-BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Breast With Coleslaw, Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese And Mayonnaise On a Brioche Bun
-Sues Garden Burger
Charbroiled Veggie Burger with lettuce, sliced tomato, onions and mayonnaise. Served with Fresh Fruit
-Ricks Hamburger
Seasoned 1/2lb Hamburger With LTO And Thousand Island Dressing With French Fries
_Petite Beef Sliders
Seasoned Ground Beef Slider With Grilled Onions, Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Mustard With French Fries
-BBQ Lechon Sliders
Slow Roasted Pork With BBQ Sauce And Homemade Coleslaw In A Pretzel Bun With Choice of Side
-Media Noche (aka Cuban sandwich)
Cuban Pressed Sandwich With Slow Roasted Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard And Pickles. Served With Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.
-Cuban Burger
Seasoned 1/2lb Hamburger With With Slow Roasted Pork, Sliced Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayonnaise & Mustard. Served With Caribbean Rice & Black Beans & Plantains
-Cold Sandwiches
-B.L.T.O
This Traditional Bacon, Lettuce And Tomato Sandwich Has An Added Touch Of
-Ricks Salad Sandwich
White Albacore Tuna with Celery, Onion And Relish In A Mayonnaise Dressing With Sliced Tomato, Lettuce And Onion.
-Vegetarian Jr. Club
Our Signature Sandwich With Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Cucumber, Alfalfa Sprouts, Swiss And Cheddar Cheese, Drizzled With Olive Oil And Balsamic Vinegar
-Avocado Club
Triple Decker With Generous portion of Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo
-Turkey Club
Triple Decker With Slices Of Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion And Mayo
-Beef & Pork
-Cuban Lechon Asado
Our Signature Slow Roasted Pork With Grilled Onions, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans. Served With Sweet Plantains And Yucca Fries.
-Stuffed Tostones
Ropa Vieja Or Picadillo Served With Sweet Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans
-Santiago Rib-Eye
Thick Cut & Marinated In Olive Oil, Garlic, And Lemon. Served With Plantains, Mixed Vegetables And Choice Of Potato Or Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.
-Hamburger Steak
Served with Grilled Onions Served With Choice Of Potato And Mixed Vegetables.
-Ricks Hamburger
Seasoned 1/2lb Hamburger With Lettuce, Tomato and Onions with a Thousand Island Dressing Spread Served with choice of side.
-Sweet Meatloaf
A Blend Of Beef And Pork And Flavoring In This European Recipe Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Brown Gravy.
-Pork Chops
Low Sodium Soy Sauce Marinade. Served With Apple Sauce, Mashed Potato And Mixed Vegetables.
-Petite Menu
-Petite Turkey
Roasted Turkey Breast Served With Sage Dressing, Mixed Vegetables, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy
-Petite Fried Chicken
Two Pieces Of Golden Brown Fried Chicken Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy
-Chicken Tamales
Wrapped In A Corn Husk And Served With Sweet Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans
-Petite Lechon Sliders
Our Signature Slow Roasted Pork, Grilled Onions And Pickles With A Mustard Spread And French Fries Or Coleslaw
-Petite Salmon
Salmon Served With A Cucumber Salad And Sweet Plantains
-Petite Sweet Meatloaf
Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy
-Petite Stuffed Tostones
Ropa Vieja Or Picadillo Served With Sweet Plantains, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans
-Skirt Steak
Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.
-Petite Fish Tacos
Grilled Or Battered White Fish Tilapia With Shredded Cabbage, Housemade Chipotle Sauce And Pico De Gallo With A Choice Of French Fries Or Coleslaw
-Petite Lechon Tacos
Our Signature Slow Roasted Pork Topped With Shredded Lettuce & Tomato. Served With House Made Salsa On the Side. Served With Caribbean Rice & Black Beans
-Pasta
_Mushroom Ravioli
Cooked In A White Wine Cream Sauce & Parmesan Cheese. Served With Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread.
_Penne Pasta
Cooked With Our House Made Tomato Basil Sauce And Served With Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread.
_Spaghetti & Meatballs
Hand Made Meatballs Cooked In A Tomato Basil Sauce And Served With Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread.
-Appetizers
6 Deviled Eggs
Six Eggs Made Fresh Daily
Sweet Plantains
Eight Pieces Of Fried Ripe Banana
_Yucca Frita
Served With Parmesan Cheese And A Garlic Mojito Sauce
Cubano Trio
Three Stuffed Tostones With Lechon, Picadillo, & Ropa Vieja
Tostone Cups
Eight Tostone Cups With a Side of Our Mojito Sauce For Dipping
Elote Bites
Eight Pieces Of Battered & Fried Corn Bites Mixed With Cilantro, Chili, Smoked Paparika, Green Onions, Garlic & Cheese. Served With Chipotle Sauce & Honey Mustard.
Garlic Cheese Bread W/marinara
Freshly Made Garlic Bread Cooked to order
-Nachos
Made To Order Fresh Chips, Creamy Cheddar Cheese, Caribbean Black Beans, Tomatoes And Cilantro With A Side Of Home Made Salsa
-Quesadilla
One Large Cheese Quesadilla With A Side Of Home Made Salsa
-Wings
Choice of Buffalo or BBQ Sauce. Served with celery & Choice of Dressing
-Fried Pickles
-A La Carte
Loaded Baked Potato
Smoked Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Butter
Mashed Potatoes
Ceamy Mashed Potatoes with Dill
Caribbean Rice & Black Beans
Caribbean White Rice With Cuban Style Back Beans
Cup Of Beans
Cuban Style Back Beans with Red & Green Bell Peppers & Roasted Garlic
Cup Of Rice
Single Cup Rice&Beans
A Single Cup mixed with Caribbean White Rice and Cuban Style Back Beans
Broccoli
Moros
A Single Cup mixed with Caribbean White Rice and Cuban Style Back Beans Sautéed With Smoked Bacon
French Fries
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Large Garden Salad
Mixed Green Salad with olives, onions, bell peppers, crutons and tomatoes.
Small Garden Salad
Mixed Green Salad with olives, onions, bell peppers, crutons and tomatoes.
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine with Pareasean Cheese and Crutons
Cole Slaw
Cup of Soup
House made soup
-Salmon A la Cart
-Chicken & Turkey
-Roasted Turkey
Served With Mixed Vegetables, Sage Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.
-Fried Chicken
Our Home Fried Chicken Dipped In Our Special Batter Served With Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy.
-Havana Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast Served With Mixed Vegetables, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans, Yucca With Mojito Sauce And Sweet Plantains
-Arroz con Pollo
Pulled Off The Bone Chicken And Mixed With A Yellow Rice With Peas And Carrots. A Family Favorite Served With Sweet Plantains And Yucca.
-Seafood
-Pescado Asado
Grilled in a Lemon Butter Sauce And Served With Coleslaw And French Fries
-Salmon Steak
Choice Of Poached In A Garlic Lemon And White Wine Sauce, Grilled Or Blackened. Served With a Cucumber Salad, Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.
-Seared Ahi Tuna Steak
Wild Caught & Rolled In Black And White Sesame Seeds Or Blackened, Seared Rare And Served With Mixed Vegetables, Pickled Ginger And Wasabi Cream Sauce. Choice Of Potato Or Caribbean Rice And Black Beans.
-Catfish
Grilled in a Lemon Butter Sauce And Served With Coleslaw And French Fries
-Salads
Lg Caesar Salad
Fresh Cut Romaine With Shredded Parmesan Cheese, And Croutons Tossed In A Creamy Caesar Dressing
-Sautéed Vegetables
Tomato, Broccoli, Carrot, Onion, Mushroom, Celery, Zucchini, Yellow Squash And Spinach Sauteed In A Lemon Basil Butter & Topped With Fresh Avocado.
-Ahi Tuna Salad
Two Ahi Tuna Steaks Seared Rare And Rolled In Black And White Sesame Seeds Or Blackened. Served With Pickled Ginger And Wasabi Cream Sauce. Served On A Bed Of Mixed Baby Salad Greens & Croutons With House Vinaigrette Dressing
-Ricks Chef Salad
Mixed Lettuce Greens With Julienne Ham, Turkey, Swiss And Cheddar Cheeses,Tomatoes, Black Olives And Served With Your Choice Of Dressing
-Stuffed Avocado
Choice of White Albacore Tuna, Turkey, or our Chicken Salad and Served On A Bed Of Mixed Baby Salad Greens & Croutons With Your Choice Of Dressing
-Stuffed Tomato
Choice of White Albacore Tuna, Turkey, or our Chicken Salad and Served On A Bed Of Mixed Baby Salad Greens & Croutons With Your Choice Of Dressing
-Ricks Chop Salad
Julienne Salami, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Diced Tomato And Shredded Romaine With Fresh Basil And Your Choice Of Dressing
-California Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce Topped With Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Tomato, Black Olives, Chopped Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese And Served With Your Choice Of Dressing
-Large Garden Salad
Mixed Green Salad with olives, onions, bell peppers, crutons and tomatoes.
-Dessert
Cuban Flan
House made Cuban flan with three differnt milks and cooked with Kahlua
Raspberry Cheese Cake
The marriage of two great classics...crème brulée layered and a-mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. Hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel
Dutch Apple Pie
Mounds and mounds of tart, fresh, crisp apples, saucy with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy granola'd crumbs.
Carrot Cake
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
Key Lime Pie
Florida Key Lime...tartly refreshing in a granola'd crust.
Milk Shake
Chocolate or Vanilla
Root Beer Float
Big Chocolate Cake
Colossal... layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.
Lemon Bar
Pumpkin Pie
-NA BEV
Fountain Sodas
16 oz. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Root Beer, Lemonade, Ginger Beer, Dr. Pepper & Raspberry Ice Tea
Iced Tea
16 oz Iced Tea
Coffee
Juice
Still Bottle Water 500ml
Sole water Imported Italy
Sparkling Water 500ml
Sole water Imported Italy
Sparkling Water 1L
Sole water Imported Italy
-Milk Shakes
Vanilla or Chocolate
Rootbeer Float
Red Bull Energy Drink
Red Bull Gives you Wings!
Cafe Cubano Shot
Iced Americano
Our Cafe Cuban Shot with water on Ice
Cafe con Leche
16 oz. with Condensed milk and a shot of Cuban Coffee
-Beer & Wine
House Wine
Cabernet, Merlot, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay & White Zinfandel
Glass of Red
Wide Palate of Wines
Glass of White
A Wide Palate of Wines
Bottle of Red
Bottle of White
Ports
Draft Beer
Red Ale Trolly, LQ Blonde Ale (local), LQ IPA ( local), Mango Cart & Stella Artois
Beer
Budweiser, Bud Lite, Coors, Coors Light, Corona, Corona Light, Negro Modelo, Heineken, Heineken Light, Miller Light, Michelob Ultra, & Guiness
-Cocktails
Mojito
Margarita
Cadillac Margarita
Bloody Mary
Cosmo
Manhattan
White Russian
Black Russian
Rose Kennedy
Salty dog
Whiskey Sour
Trace Old Fashioned
Moscow Mule
Gimlet
Gibson
Negroni
Mint Julep
Martini Vodka
Martini Gin
Sidecar
Tom Collins
Mimosa
Dark 'n' Stormy
Boulevardier
Screwdriver
Long Island Iced tea
Tequila Sunrise
Lemon Drop
Sangria
Margarita Strawberry
-Specialty Drinks
-Kids Menu
-Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with cheddar cheese with choice of side
-Kids Beef Slider
Mini Hamburger with seasoned ground beef with choice of side
-Chicken Strips
Three Fried Chicken Strips with choice of sauce with choice of side
-Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
Hand Made Meatball Cooked In A Tomato Basil Sauce
-Penne Mac 'n' Cheese
Penne Pasta in a Creamy Cheese Sauce
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cuban & American food!
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262