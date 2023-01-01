Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges
Cheeky's
All hours
|Sunday
|8:15 am - 1:40 pm
|Monday
|8:15 am - 1:40 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:15 am - 1:40 pm
|Friday
|8:15 am - 1:40 pm
|Saturday
|8:15 am - 1:40 pm
We serve up creative meditations on breakfast and lunch, along with super fun vibes, in a bright indoor-outdoor setting. Our inventive menu has become famous for changing weekly and featuring made-from-scratch meals using the freshest local ingredients. We are known for things like fresh-squeezed juices, homemade pastries, and a bacon flight that arrives in flavors like miso, date, and jalapeno.
622 N Palm Canyon DR, Palm Springs, CA 92262
