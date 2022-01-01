Go
Dimo's Pizza

We see pizza as our crispy, chewy, edible passion – a platform on which we can imagine all our culinary ambitions. And we believe that our pizza can only be as relevant, radical and creative as the people who make it, support it and love it. As a people-centric company, every decision we make comes from our employees and stakeholders. We believe that our values are the DNA of our company because they are the DNA of our employees. We hire our staff based on their alignment with these Core Values and a passion for community engagement. As a result, though we operate as a for-profit entity, we utilize tenets from not-for-profit businesses in our operations by combining profit maximization with a focus on societal improvement.

PIZZA • SALADS

1615 N Damen • $

Avg 4.4 (916 reviews)

Popular Items

Pep 2.0$16.00
Ezzo pepperoni and whipped ricotta on a marinara and mozzarella base, topped with parmesan, fresh basil and orange habanero honey.
House Ranch
Buttermilk ranch we make to help you feel joy.
Shrooms of Rad
The best mushroom pizza in the city. Fresh mozzarella over white sauce topped with a mixed mushroom medley finished with pickled grapes, arugula, pickled shallots, and a truffle porcini cream sauce.
Vegan Buff Chick
Seitan chicken and vegan mozzarella on a house vegan ranch base, topped with Frank’s Red Hot sauce and fresh parsley.
Old School Mexican Coke$3.50
A classic sweetened with cane sugar.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$12.00
Homemade roasted garlic purée and melty mozzarella cheese topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and olive oil.
Magnum P.I.E.
Burrata and speck on a marinara base, topped with gochujang-grilled pineapple and arugula. Better than Tom Selleck's collection of short shorts.
The Mac
Our most popular slice! Mac noodles, mild cheddar, sharp white cheddar, smoked provolone, and parmesan topped with green onions on a house white sauce base.
Pepperoni
Our marinara base topped with mozzarella and plenty of ezzo pepperoni cups, cute and built to char!
Cheese$9.00
Sometimes simple is best. Tossed by a pizza artist, just for you.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

1615 N Damen

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
