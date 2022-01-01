Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Award winning Southern-Style slow smoked BBQ!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
377 River Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
377 River Street
Troy NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Daily Grind Troy 2021
Come in and enjoy!
Bootleggers on Broadway
Come in and enjoy!
Manorys Restaurant
Manory's Restaurant has been serving Troy continually for 105 years. Now open at night (7am-11pm)!
Prime Burger
Come in and enjoy!