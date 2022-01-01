Diversion Pizza

Go
PIZZA

18773 Hwy 22

Avg 5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Cheese Breadsticks$4.50
9"
Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend
Marinara Sauce for dipping
14" Build your Own$14.00
Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way
12" Build Your Own$11.00
Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way
14" Meat Lover$19.50
Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza
Garlic Butter$0.50
12" Pepperoni$12.00
Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni
14" Pepperoni$15.50
Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine Lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with our house Caesar dressing
Large Cheese Breadsticks$7.00
12"
Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend
Marinara Sauce for dipping
9" Build Your Own$7.00
Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way
Takeout

Location

MAUREPAS LA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
