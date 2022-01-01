Diversion Pizza
French Settlement Elite Card
Free Small Breadsticks w/Purchase of $25 or more just show your card
PIZZA
18773 Hwy 22
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
18773 Hwy 22
MAUREPAS LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sarita's Grill & Cantina
Thank you for supporting local businesses during these difficult times! We greatly appreciate your business!
Rum Buoys2
Come in and enjoy!