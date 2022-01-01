Go
Toast

Dixie's Drive In

Hometown Dairy Bar and Drive-In Restaurant

20139 Midland Trail (P.O.Box 235)

No reviews yet

Location

20139 Midland Trail (P.O.Box 235)

Ansted WV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Firecreek BBQ & Steaks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pies & Pints Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Eatery at New River Exxon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston