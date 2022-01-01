Doc's
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
841 Reviews
$
2789 Milwaukee Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
2789 Milwaukee Rd, Beloit WI 53511
Nearby restaurants
G5 Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Blender Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
5Bar
Your fave bar should feel like home.
Welcome to our spot. We like hosting house parties and figured, why not move above a bar and make the space below feel like our living-room? The vibe is cozy house-party, the decor is midcentury modern, the drink menu changes monthly, the dogs are friendly.
"Why is it called 5BAR?"
Because drinking isn't just about tasting, its about all 5 of our senses. Touching the glass, hearing the soda bubbles or sips of liquid, seeing the beautiful drink, smelling the garnish or orange zest.
And let's not forget the 5 perceptions of flavor: sweet, bitter, salt, sour and umami
That and 5BAR kinda sounds like 'dive-bar'
Pig Iron Pub and Grub
Come in and enjoy!