Baker Street Burgers
Come on in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1603 N Alpine Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1603 N Alpine Rd
Rockford IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lucha Cantina
At Lucha Cantina we love bringing people together, whether it be at your table or ours.
The Great Wall Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Fresco at the Gardens
Come in and enjoy!
Alchemy
alchemy offers a unique dining experience with gorgeous views, an open-air atmosphere in the summer and a warm and inviting ambiance in the winter.
We use the freshest ingredients to bring you artisan cocktails, house-made breads, made from scratch pastas, and award-winning, wood-fired pizzas.
Enjoy one of our rotating beers on tap, or a phenomenal bottle of wine to pair with enticing seasonal dishes.
Whether grabbing a drink with friends or celebrating with your family, alchemy is a perfect destination.