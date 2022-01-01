Go
Baker Street Burgers

Come on in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1603 N Alpine Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (554 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Bacon Cherry Burger$14.99
habanero bacon cherry jam | pickled jalapeños | pepper jack cheese | avocado | arugula
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger$14.99
house mac & cheese | crispy onion straws | bacon | american cheese | garlic aioli
Mushroom Burger$14.99
sautéed mushrooms | swiss & blue cheese | truffle aioli | greens | tomato | red onion
BSB Cheeseburger$13.99
gouda cheese | BSB sauce | caramelized onion | pickles
Big Mick Burger$13.99
two all-beef patties | special sauce | lettuce | cheese | pickles | onions | brioche bun
West Loop$14.99
bacon | american cheese | fried egg | BSB sauce
All-American Cheeseburger$13.99
american cheese | lettuce | tomato | red onion
Fried Cheese Curds$10.99
house ranch | sriracha aioli
Kansas City Burger$15.99
pulled pork | bbq sauce | bacon | white cheddar | crispy onion straws
Smothered Steakhouse Melt$14.99
swiss cheese | sautéed mushrooms | caramelized onions | crispy onion straws | May-1 sauce | butter-toasted sourdough | burger patties
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1603 N Alpine Rd

Rockford IL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

