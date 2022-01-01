Go
Doe Bay Cafe

Beautiful seed to table food, in a stunning scenic location!

SEAFOOD

107 Doe Bay Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (544 reviews)

Popular Items

~Sea Scallops pan seared over almond pilaf with kale raab and coconut saffron sauce$38.00
~Latte (12oz)$4.00
~Arugula Salad roasted carrot, dates, goat cheese, almonds lemon vin$16.00
~Clams steamed with tomato, white wine, pepitas, cilantro and jalapeno with grilled bread$18.00
~Bread and Oil- house made with herb and spiced olive oil$6.00
~Cinnamon Roll (ONLY available SUNDAY)$5.50
Only Available on Sundays, if ordered on Saturday it will be removed from your bill
~Cappuccino (8oz)$4.00
~Asparagus, Shallot and White Cheddar Omelette with smashed potatoes$14.00
~Carbonara- ham and peas with housemate pasta in a creamy egg sauce$22.00
~Breakfast Sandwich- scrambled egg, house-made sausage, chili aioli and DBG greens on a cheddar biscuit$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

107 Doe Bay Rd

Olga WA

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
