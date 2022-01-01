Go
Sunday Supper Pop-Up

temporarily closed, we'll be in touch!

112 Haven Road

Popular Items

Big Noodle Spicy Brisket$18.00
Chicken$16.00
Chicken Pho broth, delicate and clear
Osprey Hill braised chicken
house made rice noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
Veggie Pho$16.00
Veggie Broth
Cascadia mushrooms, Springtime Farm
braised cabbage, leek, & fresh or fried tofu
house made rice noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
Chopsticks$2.00
Big Noodle Beef$19.00
6 Hour Lum Farm Beef & Lamb Broth
Painted Hills Chuck & Oxtail
house made rice noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved red onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
Pork Shoulder-Bun Thit Nuong$15.00
Painted Hills marinated pork shoulder, thinly sliced & skewered
Cooked over an open flame
Served with:
House made rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, spring onion, peanuts, lime & fish sauce dressing
Lamb Meatball$17.50
**we are dedicated to keeping local product on the menu, this $1.00 price
increase is a reflection of the rising cost in the meat processing industry.
6 Hour Lum Farm Beef & Lamb Broth
Chef's Lum Farm Lamb Meatballs- Ginger, Scallion, & Lemongrass
House Made Rice Noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
Pho Spoon$3.00
Claim one for yourself & even a friend. Ties the whole soup experience together.
Tofu bahn mi$15.50
Seared Marinated Tofu & Roasted Northbeach Mushrooms
Pickled Carrot & Crispy Shallot
Herbs, Peppers & Cucumber
Sunflower Microgreens
Served with Cilantro Sauce on a House Made Gluten Free Baguette. Our baguettes have a light crisp exterior. With a perfect balance of chewy and crusty, providing the perfect bite!
Nordy Bar Cookie$4.00
This is Sunday Suppers' version of the famous Nordy Bar recipe served at the Nordstrom Cafe back in the 80’s. The bars are a rich mix of chocolate, butterscotch, marshmallow and pecans.
Simple, Toasty, & Moms' Favorite.
Location

Eastsound WA

Sunday1:35 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday1:35 pm - 6:00 pm
