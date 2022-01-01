- /
- Eastsound
- /
- Sunday Supper Pop-Up
Sunday Supper Pop-Up
temporarily closed, we'll be in touch!
112 Haven Road
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Big Noodle Spicy Brisket
|$18.00
|Chicken
|$16.00
Chicken Pho broth, delicate and clear
Osprey Hill braised chicken
house made rice noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
|Veggie Pho
|$16.00
Veggie Broth
Cascadia mushrooms, Springtime Farm
braised cabbage, leek, & fresh or fried tofu
house made rice noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
|Chopsticks
|$2.00
|Big Noodle Beef
|$19.00
6 Hour Lum Farm Beef & Lamb Broth
Painted Hills Chuck & Oxtail
house made rice noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved red onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
|Pork Shoulder-Bun Thit Nuong
|$15.00
Painted Hills marinated pork shoulder, thinly sliced & skewered
Cooked over an open flame
Served with:
House made rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, spring onion, peanuts, lime & fish sauce dressing
|Lamb Meatball
|$17.50
**we are dedicated to keeping local product on the menu, this $1.00 price
increase is a reflection of the rising cost in the meat processing industry.
6 Hour Lum Farm Beef & Lamb Broth
Chef's Lum Farm Lamb Meatballs- Ginger, Scallion, & Lemongrass
House Made Rice Noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
|Pho Spoon
|$3.00
Claim one for yourself & even a friend. Ties the whole soup experience together.
|Tofu bahn mi
|$15.50
Seared Marinated Tofu & Roasted Northbeach Mushrooms
Pickled Carrot & Crispy Shallot
Herbs, Peppers & Cucumber
Sunflower Microgreens
Served with Cilantro Sauce on a House Made Gluten Free Baguette. Our baguettes have a light crisp exterior. With a perfect balance of chewy and crusty, providing the perfect bite!
|Nordy Bar Cookie
|$4.00
This is Sunday Suppers' version of the famous Nordy Bar recipe served at the Nordstrom Cafe back in the 80’s. The bars are a rich mix of chocolate, butterscotch, marshmallow and pecans.
Simple, Toasty, & Moms' Favorite.
Location
112 Haven Road
Eastsound WA
|Sunday
|1:35 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|1:35 pm - 6:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.