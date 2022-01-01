Eastsound restaurants you'll love
Tide Pool Coffeehouse
365 North Beach, Eastsound
|Americano
Made with Café Mam espresso
|Latte
Made with Café Mam espresso
|Doppio
|$3.00
Sunday Supper Pop-Up
112 Haven Road, Eastsound
|Chicken
|$16.00
Chicken Pho broth, delicate and clear
Osprey Hill braised chicken
house made rice noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
|Lamb Meatball
|$17.50
**we are dedicated to keeping local product on the menu, this $1.00 price
increase is a reflection of the rising cost in the meat processing industry.
6 Hour Lum Farm Beef & Lamb Broth
Chef's Lum Farm Lamb Meatballs- Ginger, Scallion, & Lemongrass
House Made Rice Noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
|5 Spice Fried Chicken Wing Salad-Bun Ga Nuong
|$15.00
Oak Meadows chicken wings
Marinated overnight, deep fried to perfection
Wings tossed in sweet roasted red pepper fish sauce glaze, finished with
crispy fried garlic
Served with:
House made rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, spring onion, lime, & fish sauce dressing
Roots Orcas Island
68 North Beach Rd, Eastsound
