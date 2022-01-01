Eastsound restaurants you'll love

Eastsound restaurants
Toast
  • Eastsound

Eastsound's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Eastsound restaurants

Tide Pool Coffeehouse image

 

Tide Pool Coffeehouse

365 North Beach, Eastsound

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americano
Made with Café Mam espresso
Latte
Made with Café Mam espresso
Doppio$3.00
More about Tide Pool Coffeehouse
Sunday Supper Pop-Up image

 

Sunday Supper Pop-Up

112 Haven Road, Eastsound

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken$16.00
Chicken Pho broth, delicate and clear
Osprey Hill braised chicken
house made rice noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
Lamb Meatball$17.50
**we are dedicated to keeping local product on the menu, this $1.00 price
increase is a reflection of the rising cost in the meat processing industry.
6 Hour Lum Farm Beef & Lamb Broth
Chef's Lum Farm Lamb Meatballs- Ginger, Scallion, & Lemongrass
House Made Rice Noodles
all noodle soups are served with:
peppers, shaved onion, scallion, lime & crispy fried Hedlin Farm shallot
5 Spice Fried Chicken Wing Salad-Bun Ga Nuong$15.00
Oak Meadows chicken wings
Marinated overnight, deep fried to perfection
Wings tossed in sweet roasted red pepper fish sauce glaze, finished with
crispy fried garlic
Served with:
House made rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, spring onion, lime, & fish sauce dressing
More about Sunday Supper Pop-Up
Roots Orcas Island image

 

Roots Orcas Island

68 North Beach Rd, Eastsound

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Valentine's Day 7pm Seating
Valentine's Day 5pm Seating
More about Roots Orcas Island
Cascade Bay Grill image

 

Cascade Bay Grill

1400 Rosario Road, Eastsound

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cascade Bay Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Hogstone's Wood Oven

460 Main St, Eastsound

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Tom & Goat$20.00
Smoked Tomato Sauce, Goat Cheese, Herbs
Mozzarella Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Herbs
Pepperoni Pizza$24.00
Saltblade pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, herbs
More about Hogstone's Wood Oven
