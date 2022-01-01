Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roots Orcas Island

review star

No reviews yet

68 North Beach Rd

Eastsound, WA 98245

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:10 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

68 North Beach Rd, Eastsound, WA 98245

Directions

Gallery
Roots Orcas Island image
Roots Orcas Island image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunday Supper Pop-Up - Odd Fellows Hall
orange starNo Reviews
112 Haven Road Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Tide Pool Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
365 North Beach Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Monti - 382 Prune Alley
orange starNo Reviews
382 Prune Alley Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Voyager Sandwich Shop - 109 N. Beach Road A2
orange starNo Reviews
109 N. Beach Road A2 Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Cascade Bay Grill - Rosario Resort
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Rosario Road Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
The Orcas Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
18 Orcas Hill Rd. Orcas, WA 98280
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eastsound

Hogstone's Wood Oven - 460 Main St
orange star4.2 • 384
460 Main St Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eastsound
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston