Monti 382 Prune Alley

382 Prune Alley

Eastsound, WA 98245

Order Again

Popular Items

farm greens
Rigatoni al ragu
tiramisù

Antipasti

olives

$13.00

herbs. lemon. chilis. marcona almonds.

wagyu meatballs

$14.00

polenta. tomato sugo.

penn cove mussels

$25.00

housemade calabrian sausage. housemade sourdough. fennel pollen. garlic. parsley.

bread

$9.00

housemade sourdough. cairnspring mills. butter.

farm greens

$17.00

champagne vinaigrette. radish. cherry tomato. breadcrumbs. parmigiano.

bitter greens

$18.00

treviso. puntarelle. honey. lemon. pecorino.

Pizze Romana

margherita

$25.00

tomato sauce. fresh mozzarella. basil. sea salt.

americano

$23.00

tomato sauce. aged mozzarella. grana padano. sea salt.

carne

$27.00

cupping pepperoni. tomato sauce. aged mozzarella. grana padano.

salsiccia

$28.00

calabrian sausage. aged mozarella. caramelized onions.

Pasta Fatte In Casa

Rigatoni al ragu

$27.00

housemade calabrian sausage. tomatoes. pecorino romano

Fusilli al pomodoro

$25.00

housemade pasta. tomatoes. burro fuso. ricotta. herb oil. pecorino.

Secondi

tagliata

$48.00

12 oz ribeye. arugula. lemon. pecorino romano.

pork chop

$38.00

10 oz bone in. wilted greens. salsa rossa.

Contorni

polenta

$11.00

cream. grana padano.

roasted new potatoes

$13.00

herbs. sea salt.

Dolci

tiramisù

$13.00

mascarpone. espresso. hazelnut.

Wine

Le Vigne di Faraone Montepulciano

Le Vigne di Faraone Montepulciano

$27.00

d' Abruzza 2016 Medium to full bodied earthy red

Livio Felluga Pino Grigio

Livio Felluga Pino Grigio

$20.00

Friuli 2020 Full Bodied White

Reuilly Grand Bigonneau

Reuilly Grand Bigonneau

$22.50

Loire Valley 2021 Unique light Loire Valley rose

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Family owned restaurant with a focus on Roman food made with love from the highest quality ingredients.

382 Prune Alley, Eastsound, WA 98245

