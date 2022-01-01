Go
Domenica

Domenica transports you to Italy with fresh handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas and craft cocktails.

PIZZA • PASTA

123 Baronne St • $$

Avg 4.5 (10979 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$13.00
Rigatoni Arrabbiata
house made rigatoni tossed with a spicy tomoto sauce & fresh basil - topped with parmigiano reggiano
Calabrese Pizze$18.00
spicy salami, mozzarella, capers, olives, & tomato sauce
White Pizze$15.00
ricotta, mozzarella, basil, roasted garlic
Meatball Pizze$18.00
fontina cheese, peppadew peppers, red onions, sliced meatballs, & tomato sauce
Quattro Formaggi Pizze$17.00
ricotta, mozzarella, grana padano, fontina, basil, and red sauce
Arugula Salad$12.00
pickled red onion, Sicilian oregano, parmigiano reggiano, & lemon vinaigrette
Margherita Pizze$14.00
tomato sauce, fresh basil, & fresh mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizze$15.00
Side Focaccia$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

123 Baronne St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
