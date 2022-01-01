Go
Toast

The Shop at Dovetail

11:00am - 7:00pm, Monday- Sunday.
Beer & Wine must be purchased with food.
Gift Cards can be used in the Restaurant & the Shop.

1 First Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oui, Chef! Salad$14.00
turkey pastrami, country ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, hard cooked egg, cucumber, tomato, herb crouton, chopped little gem lettuce, french dressing
The Lucas$13.00
Tuna Melt- tuna salad, provolone, 2-year cheddar, cherry pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, griddled country white bread
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
tcho 68% bittersweet chocolate, malden sea salt, oats, whole wheat flour
Grafton Village Grilled Cheese$9.00
cabot cave-aged cheddar cheese, provolone, red pepper jelly, iggy's country white bread
*4 Way$13.00
super slow-cooked rare roast beef, poblano pepper, onion, cheddar fundido, garlic aioli, fried shallots, italian sub roll
Market Veggie Cubano$11.00
local pepper, japanese eggplant, squash, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, gruyere, house-made dill pickle, chipotle aioli, pressed on a sesame torta
Greek Salad$11.00
little gem lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, greek vinaigrette
Classic BLT$11.00
thick-cut house-made bacon, little gem lettuce, tomato, mayo, iggy's country white bread
Spicy Italian$13.00
new england charcuterie genoa and lomo, biellese mortadella, provolone, hot pepper relish, shredded lettuce, red wine vinaigrette, iggy's ciabatta
House-Made Chips$2.00
made fresh daily
See full menu

Location

1 First Avenue

Charlestown MA

Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dovetail Restaurant

No reviews yet

Neighborhood restaurant located in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Open for indoor dining, patio dining, and take-out!

Brewer's Fork

No reviews yet

beer & wine must be ordered w/ food
*must be 21 years or older & show valid ID to purchase alcohol*

Prescott

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Rice Thai Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston