Eggs Up Grill

Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

10919 Anderson Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (452 reviews)

Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

10919 Anderson Rd

Piedmont SC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
