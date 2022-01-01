Go
Sandwiches
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch

Sully's Steamers

Open today 5:00 AM - 4:59 AM

2635 Reviews

$

6 E Washington St

Greenville, SC 29601

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Club Steamer*$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, and Colby & Swiss Cheese
Mr. Burns*$5.50
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese
Bagel w/ Spread*$2.95
Bagel with choice of spread
California Steamin'*$6.75
Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Egg, & Avocado
The Griswold*$8.25
Turkey, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Provolone & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Parmesan Peppercorn
Breakfast Bagel*$5.50
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese
Chip Combo Online$2.50
Choice of Chip and Drink
Build Your Own*$7.25
Choice of Meat, Cheese/Spread, and 3 Veggies. Or add on even more!
Mr. "T"*$6.25
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am

Location

6 E Washington St, Greenville SC 29601

Directions

