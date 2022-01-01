Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
301 N MAIN ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
301 N MAIN ST
SIMPSONVILLE SC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Taphouse
Come in and enjoy!
Market
Come in and enjoy!
Sully's Steamers
At Sully’s, we steam our famous bagel sandwiches until they’re hot, melty and delicious. Sandwiches stuffed with fresh, flavorful ingredients that are placed in our steamer until the bagel gets warm and soft and the ingredients achieve the peak of tastiness. Now, we’re not a bagel shop. We’re a sandwich shop that just makes bagel sandwiches to order. Our sandwiches range from the classics - Phillies, Reubens, Italians - to healthier options like egg and cheese, vegan hummus and veggies. Oh, and our specialty sandwiches are just that—special. And when we add bacon, well, you know what happens. Want to skip the line?
Bourbon St Burgers
Come in and enjoy!