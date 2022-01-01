Go
The HabiTap

A taphouse & eatery that serves feel good food and an extensive craft list of beer/wine. HabiTap also has retail beer & wine!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1325 Miller Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Pretzels$9.95
2 warm soft pretzels, Habitap cheese, crudite, creole mustard
Fries$4.95
Notorious PIG$15.95
marinara, mozzarella, Italian sausage bacon, salami & pepperoni
Tots$4.95
Smothered Fries/Tots$8.95
Smothered Fries or Tots
Public- HabiTap beer cheese, crumbled bacon, scallions
Good Shawarma- Italian dressing, tzatziki, feta, dill
HabiTap Hot- HabiTap hot seasoning, fried house made jalapeno bottlecaps, smoked tomato ranch
Cheesesteak$15.95
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, provolone, toasted sub roll
House Burger$10.95
6oz. burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, HabiSauce, toasted bun.
Habitap Hot Chicken Melt$12.95
Fried or grilled spicy chicken, pimento cheese, mayo, house made hot pickles, toasted Texas toast.
Chicken Shack$10.95
Choice of fried or grilled
Chicken, pickles & comeback sauce, Toasted bun It. Is. Amazing.
Fried Pickles$9.95
Hand breaded pickles, smoked tomato ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1325 Miller Rd

Greenville SC

Sunday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 1:00 am
