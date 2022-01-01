Go
Toast

Eggs Up Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

31 Augusta Street • $

Avg 4.3 (1422 reviews)

Popular Items

Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31 Augusta Street

Greenville SC

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Biscuit Head - Church St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork

No reviews yet

Located in the West End of Downtown Greenville in Gather GVL. The owner of Mike’s, Andrew is a Philly Boy, born & raised. He and his team are serving up delicious Steaks, Italian Roast Pork and more. Come by and enjoy, it’s Jawn!

Cocobowlz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mac's Speed Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston