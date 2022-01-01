Topsoil Restaurant

Go
Open for dinner and take out Thursday - Sunday from 5-9pm and brunch Sunday 10-2. Looking for some of the best food in Greenville SC? Executive Chef Adam Cooke 2020 Semifinalist for Best Chef Southeast paints with flavor!
We are a farm to table restaurant serving locally grown produce and proteins with many beautiful plant based items on our menu. We have a lovely covered, heated patio for outdoor dining overlooking the Swamp Rabbit Trail and properly spaced indoor dining as well as delicious take out.
Join us for a culinary adventure every Sunday evening for our Chef's Tasting Menu with optional wine pairings. No two Sundays are ever the same!
13 S. Main St.

Popular Items

Thick Cut Bacon$6.00
Trio of Dips (V)$18.00
three daily vegetable spreads, garden vegetables, house made Campagne sourdough bread or grain free crackers
Add Steak$12.00
Toasted Fregola Sarda (V)$17.00
yellow squash, zucchini, dark spore mushroom, baby hakurei turnips, blistered cherry tomato
Rainbow Carrots & Beets (GF)$12.00
skordalia, mint, spiced hazelnut
Crispy Brussels and Shiitake Mushrooms (VA)$12.00
char sui glaze, furikaki, bonito flake (contains sesame seeds)
Market Salad (V) (GF)$12.00
kohlrabi, baby fennel, carrot, black garlic croutons, miso caesar dressing (V) (GF)
Mushroom And Asparagus Gratin$18.00
white cheddar mornay, king trumpet mushroom, melted spinach & chard
Atlantic Flounder (GF)$36.00
Tatsoi, turnip, sunchoke, cherry belle radish, lemon buerre blanc
Green Gazpacho (V)$10.00
cucumber, fennel, green grape marcona almond, cilantro oil (contains nuts)
Location

13 S. Main St.

Travelers Rest SC

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

