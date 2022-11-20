Monkey Wrench Smokehouse imageView gallery

Monkey Wrench Smokehouse

728 Reviews

$$

21 South Main Street

Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Order Again

Monkey Wrench Burger
Pulled Pork Tray
Pulled Pork Pound

Starters

12 Wings

$18.00

Brined, smoked, & fried. Your choice of wing sauce/style. Served with house made ranch or house made blue cheese dressing. Add any bottle of wine for $12!

6 Wings

$9.00

Brined, smoked, & fried. Your choice of wing sauce/style. Served with house made ranch or house made blue cheese dressing.

Billionaire Smokies

$10.00

perfectly smoked little hot dogs, wrapped in bacon, finished with pimento aioli and candied jalapeno

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, Texas toast croutons, ranch dressing.

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Choose Plain, Salt & Vinegar, or Dry Rub

Philly Egg Rolls

$11.00

Everything you love about a Philly cheesesteak in eggroll form! 2 whole rolls per order.

Nachos

$6.00

tortilla chips and queso -- customize with your choice of toppings!

Burgers & Sandwiches

Monkey Wrench Burger

$10.00

ground brisket and chuck, American cheese, special sauce, on a potato bun, 1 side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

coleslaw, house pickles, potato bun, 1 side

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

white American cheese, sweet onions, secret sauce, house pickles, potato bun, 1 side

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

white American cheese, sautéed onions, and thin sliced ribeye on an 8 inch hoagie, 1 side

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

pepper jack cheese, BBQ ranch, potato bun, 1 side

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

spicy, with house pickles on a potato bun, 1 side

Taco

$3.50

queso, spicy red cabbage, and queso fresco, on a flour tortilla, with your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket

Trays & Meals

Your choice of two sides

Pulled Pork Tray

$16.00

1 slice of loaf bread, 2 sides

Sliced Brisket Tray

$19.00

1 slice of loaf bread, 2 sides

Brisket Mac & Cheese Bowl

$17.00

baked mac & cheese topped with chopped brisket and fried onions

Loaded Stuffed Baked Potato

extra large baked potato stuffed with homemade bacon mashed potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese, fried onions, and your choice of brisket or pulled pork.

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$29.00

Dry rubbed, smoked baby back ribs, with your choice of 2 sides.

Fish Fry

$16.00

Beer battered flounder served with house tartar sauce and 1 side

Grilled Blackened Salmon

$21.00

Grilled Blackened Salmon served with a vegetable medley and roasted red potatoes.

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Bowl

$15.00

baked mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, Kansas City sweet BBQ sauce, and fried onions

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Pickle Slices

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Sweet Potato Crunch

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Little House Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, Texas toast croutons, and ranch dressing.

Banana Pudding (Side)

$4.00

Kids' Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 chicken tenders served with a side of fries and seasonal fruit. Drink of choice included.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Served with a side of fries and seasonal fruit. Drink of choice included.

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Served with a side of fries and seasonal fruit. Drink of choice included.

Desserts

Gooey baked chocolate chip cookie, topped with Sidewall's signature vanilla ice cream along with sprinkles of toffee

Banana Pudding Half Pint

$4.00

creamy vanilla pudding with layers of bananas and vanilla wafers

Cookie Skillet

$9.00

A skillet filled with warm chocolate chip cookie, served Sidewall vanilla ice cream, homemade chocolate sauce, and crumbled toffee candy

Sidewall Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Homemade Sidewall vanilla ice cream, made with local milk. Add homemade chocolate sauce and crumbled toffee candy!!!

Bulk

Brisket Pound - Chopped

$22.00

Brisket Pound - Sliced

$22.00

Pulled Pork Pound

$17.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Broccoli Salad Quart

$14.00

Coleslaw Quart

$14.00

Mac & Cheese Quart

$14.00

Potato Salad Quart

$14.00

1 Quart Salmon veggies

$14.00

1 Quart Salmon Potatoes

$14.00

Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce Pint

$6.00

Cheerwine BBQ Sauce Pint

$6.00

Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce Pint

$6.00

Lexington Hot BBQ Sauce Pint

$6.00
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Website

Location

21 South Main Street, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Directions

