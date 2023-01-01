Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Piedmont restaurants you'll love

Go
Piedmont restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Piedmont

Must-try Piedmont restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Buffalo Cornbread - 1712 Hwy 86

1712 Hwy 86, Piedmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings (8)$12.95
Eight smoked and crispy wings served with celery and carrots, homemade ranch or blue cheese
Pulled pork Platter$14.25
Pulled pork served with two sides and cornbread. Choose your sauce: Carolina Gold, Original, Sweet Heat
The Pulley$10.25
Choice of pulled chicken or pulled pork sandwich served on a bun with fries, coleslaw, or chips. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce: Carolina gold, original, or sweet heat
More about Buffalo Cornbread - 1712 Hwy 86
Consumer pic

 

Nita Rose - 11021 Anderson Rd

11021 Anderson Rd, Piedmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Nita Rose - 11021 Anderson Rd
Eggs Up Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Eggs Up Grill - Powdersville

10919 Anderson Rd, Piedmont

Avg 4.6 (452 reviews)
Delivery
More about Eggs Up Grill - Powdersville
Map

More near Piedmont to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (22 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2032 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston