Piedmont restaurants you'll love
Must-try Piedmont restaurants
More about Buffalo Cornbread - 1712 Hwy 86
Buffalo Cornbread - 1712 Hwy 86
1712 Hwy 86, Piedmont
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings (8)
|$12.95
Eight smoked and crispy wings served with celery and carrots, homemade ranch or blue cheese
|Pulled pork Platter
|$14.25
Pulled pork served with two sides and cornbread. Choose your sauce: Carolina Gold, Original, Sweet Heat
|The Pulley
|$10.25
Choice of pulled chicken or pulled pork sandwich served on a bun with fries, coleslaw, or chips. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce: Carolina gold, original, or sweet heat
More about Eggs Up Grill - Powdersville
SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Eggs Up Grill - Powdersville
10919 Anderson Rd, Piedmont