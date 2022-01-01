Go
Toast

Eggtc.

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

5107 Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Thinly sliced steak, onions, green peppers and white American cheese. Omelets are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit.
Create Your Own Omelet$7.99
Omelets and Frittatas are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit. Each additional ingredient. 1.29
Catering$10.00
Despierto Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs*, cheddar, chorizo and onions
wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with garlic
serrano spread, mango salsa and cilantro. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
Classic w/ Biscuit and Gravy$10.99
Topped with chorizo gravy. Served wit seasoned potatoes or hash browns. With two eggs and chorizo gravy.
Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien$9.49
Served with two eggs* your way with toast and your choice of seasoned potatoes, fruit or hash browns.
Side of Meat$3.49
Egg Any Way$1.49
French Toast$7.99
Three sourdough, wheat bread or four raisin bread slices.
Primo Egg Sandwich$8.99
Your choice of meat with one scrambled egg,
cheddar and your choice of bread. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
Location

5107 Main St

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
