El Charro Mexican Grill

302 S Locust St • $$

Avg 5 (124 reviews)

Chimichanga$10.25
Tortilla filled with chicken or beef tips and comes with a side of beans and guacamole & sour cream salad.
Hawaiian Fajita$13.50
Chicken, Ham, Pineapple.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

302 S Locust St

Floyd VA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
