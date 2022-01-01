Go
El Fenix

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

1035 W. US-287 Bypass

Waxahachie, TX 76230

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tampico$10.99
One sour cream chicken enchilada & one cheese enchilada with chili con carne sauce. Served with rice & refried beans.
Sizzling Steak Fajitas$15.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Small Guacamole$4.29
MADE FRESH DAILY
Chile con Queso Cup$4.49
Chimichanga$10.79
A deep-fried flour tortilla, filled with Picadillo beef or seasoned chicken, covered with creamy tomatillo sauce or chile con queso, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & rice.
Texas-Style Nachos$7.29
Tostada Chips, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole & sour cream, topped with your choice of protein. Excludes the Bean & Cheese Nachos.
Cheese Enchilada Plate$9.49
Made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar, onions with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Chile con Queso Bowl$6.29
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1035 W. US-287 Bypass, Waxahachie TX 76230

