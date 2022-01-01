Go
El Mariachi

El Mariachi will be open normal hours for Dine-In, following safety guidelines and continued Mask Order.
For Take-Out & Delivery Download our App "Toast Take-Out" Curbside & Contactless Delivery or Order Online at www.ElMariachiParkersburg.com
Call 304-420-9005.
3rd Party Delivery Through Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates & Uber Eats.
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant serving delicious, made-from-scratch Mexican food at every day prices, but a place where guests of all ages could come together to experience the unique flavors, along with the art and culture of Mexico – all in a casual, comfortable setting. We can accommodate Birthdays, Holidays, Reunions, Anniversaries, and Corporate Parties. At El Mariachi we treat everyone like family!

SEAFOOD

2107 Pike St • $

Avg 4.6 (6539 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned Strips of Grilled Seasoned Steak or Chicken with Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, Tortillas and Fajita Salad (Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream).
Cheese Dip$3.99
Chori Pollo$10.99
One of our fan favorites! Grilled Seasoned Chicken Strips with Pineapple and Chorizo covered in Cheese Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
Grilled Nachos$7.99
Nacho Chips with Covered with Cheese, Choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Steak and Cheese Sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
One 10-Inch Tortilla Grilled with Shredded Cheese inside and a dollop of sour cream.
Large Salsa$3.00
Burrito Fajita$10.50
A jumbo burrito filled with grilled chicken or choice of steak cooked with bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with grilled zucchini and broccoli and cheese sauce.
Arroz con Pollo$7.99
Grilled chicken strips with rice and cheese sauce.
Med Cheese Dip 8oz$5.75
Rich and creamy cheese dip made fresh Daily. Serves up to 2-6.
Fried Chimichanga$10.25
Two chicken or beef tips chimichangas deep-fried topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream. Choice of Rice or beans.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2107 Pike St

Parkersburg WV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
