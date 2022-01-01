Go
El Rancho Restaurant

1523 E White Mountain Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE DIP$6.79
A blend of ripe avocados, traditional spices and secret ingredients. Served in a flour tortilla shell and garnished with diced tomatoes. Served with corn chips.
Pick one of these...
B. Enchilada, Taco$13.99
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge.
BOWL ALBONDIGAS SOUP$6.79
CHEESE CRISP$6.99
A deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheddar cheese and baked. Take it to a higher level by adding green chili or guacamole
SIDE OF RICE$2.29
6" DOZEN FLOUR TORTILLAS$3.00
#10. Enchilada, Taco, Relleno$15.99
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge
BOWL QUESO BLANCO DIP$7.69
A bowl of Monterey jack cheese with a hint of jalapenos and peppers.
BOWL BEAN DIP$6.99
A bowl of refried beans, red or green chile, onions & cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1523 E White Mountain Blvd

Pinetop AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

