Pinetop restaurants you'll love

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Rancho Restaurant image

 

El Rancho Restaurant

1523 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NAVAJO TACO$8.49
Tasty fry bread topped with beans, chile shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
#10. Enchilada, Taco, Relleno$15.99
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge
#8. Enchilada, Taco, Burrito$15.99
Served with rice and beans. Substitute fish, shrimp, carne or pollo asada for an additional charge. Make it ENCHILADA STYLE: your choice of red or green chile, cheese and onions 2.36
More about El Rancho Restaurant
Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop image

 

Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop

544 E White Mtn Blvd, Pinetop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Menudo
Shredded Beef Taco$3.25
More about Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop
Banner pic

 

Wine Mountains Tasting Room and Wine Bar

1746 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop

No reviews yet
More about Wine Mountains Tasting Room and Wine Bar

